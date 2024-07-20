By Blake Fleetwood, The Kennedy Beacon

“My father told me when I was a little boy that people in authority lie, and the job in a democracy is to remain skeptical. I’ve been science-based since I was a kid. Show me the evidence and I’ll believe you, but I’m not going to take the word of official narratives.” – Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

I don’t usually find myself quoting Maureen Dowd of The New York Times, but she puts it somewhat correctly when she writes, “The race for the Oval today is between two delusional, selfish, stubborn old guys, and that’s a depressing state of affairs.”

As with much of the media, Dowd leaves out independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. That’s a mistake.

But the bigger mistake, the reason we find ourselves in such a political morass, is that the American people have been lied to.

Those lies keep on coming.

As bigger and bigger names in the Democratic Party call for President Biden to step down, and he insists on staying in the race, one faction of the DNC wants to ramrod the nominating process.

A meeting held on July 19 by the Democratic National Committee (DNC) approved a virtual roll call vote to be held between Aug. 1 and Aug. 7. The DNC argued that this was necessary to avoid litigation in Ohio. This is an obvious attempt to steamroll Biden in as the Democratic nominee instead of waiting for the convention, which begins on August 19 in Chicago.

This goes against historical precedent dating back to 1831. The apparent reason for the DNC’s hijacking of the convention process is that they fear attempts to replace Biden between now and then. They want to have the nomination all locked up before the delegates meet in person.

The move was panned by many Democrats.

The pretext for this extraordinary fast-tracking is an old Ohio law that required the nominee to be in place by August 7 – but that law was negated on May 31. The DNC seems not to have noticed.

But the most egregious government lie of recent times, by far, is that President Biden has the cognitive ability to campaign again, not to mention his ability to govern for the next four years.

President Biden, his family, the DNC, and the mainstream media have known for years that Biden is mentally compromised. This deliberate falsehood – by the Biden White House, amplified by the media – has threatened the security of the United States and possibly the entire world, at a time when the US is involved in at least two, if not three, proxy wars that pose a threat of nuclear escalation.

The lie has also derailed the political process of choosing our country’s next president.

Not so surprisingly, as so often happens with lies, this falsehood has backfired enormously, which is now likely to lead to what the Democrats feared most: a decisive defeat at the hands of the man they see as their worst enemy.

Instead of telling the truth — which most sophisticated politicians and citizens already knew — the Democrats and the Biden administration repeatedly lied to the American people, making it almost impossible to now come up with a credible, viable, and healthy candidate to replace Biden.

Three years ago, in March 2021, as reported by Politico, during Biden’s first news conference as president, he faded toward the end of the hour. He mumbled, misspoke, and rambled. Jill Biden was furious that her husband was exposed to ridicule. Ron Klain, Biden’s former chief of staff, answered, “The President’s reliance on the prompter is reassuring to many donors.”

They hid the president behind a rose garden. He seldom sat for interviews and news conferences. Then, last month, they sent him out to that disastrous debate, like the Spanish warrior El Cid, who was tied on his horse with a fatal arrow in his heart and trotted out for a final battle.

As a result of this conspiracy of silence and their manipulation of the primaries and nomination process, the Democrats have created a perilous situation for their party. After that debate – and an assassination attempt – Trump has been elevated, and they are likely to suffer a massive defeat, handing the election to Trump if they don’t get behind Kennedy instead.

What happened at the debate was not a one-off. There have been 15 to 20 occasions in the last year and a half when the president has appeared somewhat as he did in that horror show, according to famed Watergate reporter Carl Bernstein. That is why the Times editorial board was so quick to urge the president to step down. Their reporters and editors saw it coming, but never put it in the paper of record.

Trump derangement syndrome (TDS) blinded the media and the DNC – the ends justifies the means. If lies are required to beat Donald Trump, so be it.

This is why Kennedy incessantly repeats the mantra, in almost every speech and interview, “I will not lie to you.” And he follows that with “When I am elected president, if anyone in the government lies to the American people, I will fire them immediately.”

How did we get into this mess, and how do we get out of it? Why aren't more people in the media paying serious attention to Kennedy's viable independent candidacy, instead peddling repeated lies about him?

If the Democrats had played it straight from the first primary in New Hampshire instead of fixing the rules against Biden’s challengers, they would not be in this dilemma.

Kennedy knows firsthand the destructive power of the DNC’s lies. President Biden’s campaign has been vindictive against Kennedy, with an onslaught of crafted character assassinations and distortions. It has been widely reported that the DNC and other Biden advocates set up a war room that includes a multimillion-dollar campaign unit headed, as reported previously, by political hitwoman Lis Smith to spread lies about Kennedy.

Another recent big lie, the coup de grace, claims Kennedy is a dog eater. A picture that Vanity Fair ran of Kennedy supposedly eating a dog in Korea could have been incredibly damaging. Except it wasn’t true. The photo was taken in Patagonia and the “dog” was actually a prized gaucho delicacy, a roasted goat.

Early on, just before Biden’s 2020 election, Democratic Party insiders conspired to get 51 CIA officers and former officers to sign a false statement that Hunter Biden’s lost laptop was a Russian hoax.

In foreign affairs, the lies have been unrelenting, particularly regarding the war in Ukraine. Biden keeps denying that the US had any involvement in the 2014 coup that overthrew a democratically elected president, who was trying to keep Ukraine neutral between NATO and Russia. And Biden’s administration keeps alleging that the Ukrainians are winning, when anyone looking at the map of the expanding Russian front can see that this is not true.

In 1960, when RFK Jr.’s uncle was president elect, Pew public polls showed that close to 80% of Americans trusted the government to do the right thing. Today, after all the lies – including those revealed by Daniel Ellsberg, Julian Assange, and Edward Snowden about Vietnam, Watergate, Iraq, Afghanistan, and the destruction of the middle class – trust in the government, according to a Pew poll, has dropped to 22%.

In King Lear, Shakespeare writes, "Truth's a dog must to kennel." We need an independent thinker to pull us out of the kennel, to give us back an America with leaders we can trust.

Blake Fleetwood was a reporter for The New York Times and has written for The New York Times Magazine, New York Magazine, The New York Daily News, The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, The Village Voice, The Atlantic, and Washington Monthly. Blake can be reached at jfleetwood@aol.com.