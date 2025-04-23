The Kennedy Beacon

Dr Dennis Kinnane OMD LAc RPh
3h

Correction: its not “sugar” which is the problem unless too much is consumed! Its REFINED WHITE SUGAR and “sugar substitutes” like high fructose corn syrup and artificial sweetners like aspartame and Splenda! High nutrient dense sweetners like honey and maple syrup and even unrefined cane sugar actually are good for the body and supply, the nutrients, the body is looking for when it craves sweet!

Richie Scary's Scary Town
3h

Did you know the mob controls a lot of olive oil imports and cuts the oil with seed oils(or worse!!!)

https://bangersandballs.co/debunking-myths/olive-oil-and-the-mafia/

https://www.forbes.com/sites/ceciliarodriguez/2016/02/10/the-olive-oil-scam-if-80-is-fake-why-do-you-keep-buying-it/

You should only buy US olive oil

