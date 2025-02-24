By Adam Garrie, Breaking News Reporter, The Kennedy Beacon

In his first major public statement since the U.S. Senate confirmed him as Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Robert F. Kennedy Jr. promised to “leave no stone unturned” to understand and help alleviate the chronic disease epidemic afflicting Americans.

In a video of the speech, released on X, Kennedy spoke directly to the American people about the problem, inviting everyone to work together to identify the objective causes of the nation’s manifold health crises.

“We are going to listen to the experts, and to the dissidents,” he said, the word ‘dissidents’ alluding to voices previously marginalized or censored. “We are going to listen to the insiders, and to the whistleblowers. We are going to listen to the doctors and we are going to listen to the moms.”

He also called the health of our children “not just a priority” but also a “sacred responsibility and a higher calling for all of us.”

He continued, “We will examine our food, our medicine, our water, our lifestyles, and our environment. Everything that goes into Americans’ bodies. I promise you that I will answer this inquiry with an open mind and a willingness to be wrong.”

In a clear break from the corporate capture orthodoxy that dominated the public health bureaucracy prior to his nomination by President Trump, Kennedy added:

“We’re going to usher in a new era of transparency in all of our health agencies. There’s going to be no more hidden conflicts of interests, no more secrecy, no more profiteering on the substances that we are supposed to be regulating. We are going to earn the public’s trust with honest, unbiased science”.

The HHS Secretary then addressed the documented loss of trust in the country’s leading public health agencies.

“After we get clear on the causes of chronic disease, we are going to take action to reverse it,” he said. “I know that many of you have lost hope. I know that many of you take these chronic conditions as a normal part of life. Well, it doesn’t have to be that way. I know that because it wasn’t that way when I was a kid and it doesn’t have to be that way tomorrow.”

As a growing number of Americans express concerns about both the cost and impersonal nature of the healthcare system, Secretary Kennedy vowed to mobilize the scientific community to act as problem solvers rather than gatekeepers of a universally distrusted status quo.

This contrasts sharply with the statement of former NIAID Director Anthony Fauci, who once said, “I am the science.”

“All it takes is to unify our will to get serious about solving this problem,” Kennedy said in closing. “President Trump has made it one of his top priorities. And I promise to do everything in my power to carry it through. And all I need is your help.”