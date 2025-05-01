The Kennedy Beacon

The Kennedy Beacon

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
An Organic Veterinarian's avatar
An Organic Veterinarian
6h

Psychiatrists ought to look to their colleague, Dr. Georgia Ede, MD and former Harvard clinician. Her work with ketogenic diets and psychiatric patients is nothing short of miraculous. Ketogenic diets have been in use for brain health since the late 1800's when epilepsy was successfully treated by this mode of therapy. You can see more of her work on LinkedIn.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Alio McDavis's avatar
Alio McDavis
4h

My friend Dr John Breeding wrote the book, "The Wildest Colts Make the Best Horses" about kids labeled "ADD". He called it "DADD", "Dad Attention Deficit Disorder".

I remember the study of elephants where the older males were removed from the herd. The younger males became aggressive, harassing the females and young ones. When the older males came home, they didn't put the aberrant teens on psych drugs, but they did put them back in line right quick.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 American Values 2024
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture