“If we want to meet our obligation as a generation, as a civilization, and as a nation…we’ve got to start by protecting our environmental infrastructure – the air we breath, the water we drink, the wild life, the fisheries, the public lands.”

– Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

“America is a nation of nature lovers. It’s true of liberals and conservatives, urban and rural folk, climate activists and climate skeptics. As president, I’ll tap into the American love for nature to protect our environment and to inspire the world with our example.”

– Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

“The most patriotic thing you can do is to take care of the environment and try to live sustainably.”

– Robert F. Kennedy Jr.