By Louis Conte, Health Freedom Editor, The Kennedy Beacon

On Wednesday, May 21, Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) led a hearing of the U.S. Senate’s Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations (PSI) to address federal health agencies’ failures during the Covid-19 pandemic. While most leaders have cowered on the vaccine-induced cases of myocarditis and other adverse events, Johnson shone a light on incriminating evidence.

In his opening-statement, Senator Johnson, who chairs the PSI, declared, “Over the last four years, under the Biden administration, federal health officials withheld information from the public regarding the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the safety and development of the COVID-19 injections.”

Senator Johnson presented evidence that the Biden administration suppressed information regarding the alarming number of serious adverse events following Covid vaccination. Johnson said government failures began in February of 2021, when Israeli public health officials alerted their U.S. counterparts about reports of people developing myocarditis post vaccine. According to Johnson, the CDC discussed safety signals of the vaccine, including myocarditis, in April 2021, based on DOD and Israeli data. But nobody in the U.S. government took steps to alert the public.

The timeline presented by Senator Johnson reveals neglect by numerous Biden-era public health officials. The list, he said, includes former NIH Director, Francis Collins; former CDC Director Rachel Walensky; Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock; then-Director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, Peter Marks; and former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director, Anthony Fauci. Johnson said these officials minimized the problem and, ultimately, failed to warn the very people they were in charge of protecting – American citizens.

Johnson also condemned public health officials for silencing anyone who tried to warn patients of the vaccine’s risks. The senator noted that medical professionals, who treated patients with Covid vaccine injuries, spoke out about the increase in myocarditis but, he said, were “vilified, censored, and suffered various forms of retaliation.”

Dr. Peter McCullough and Dr. Jordan Vaughn, two well-credentialed medical providers who treat patients with long covid and covid vaccine injuries, were among many experts called to testify. So was Dr. James Thorpe, an obstetrician who presented evidence of high miscarriage rates in women vaccinated with Covid mRNA vaccines.

Dr. Joel Wallskog, an Orthopedic Surgeon from Wisconsin, who is now “medically retired due to neurological damage caused by Covid vaccine,” offered testimony about his own adverse reactions to the Covid injection. Attorney Aaron Siri, a preeminent vaccine injury litigator, offered insights into the history of the unprecedented liability protections the pharmaceutical industry received from the federal government for manufacturing vaccines.

Hawaii Governor, Dr. Josh Green, was the sole defender of the mRNA shots – testifying at the request of Committee Minority Chair, Senator Richard Blumenthal, of Connecticut.

Most of the video of the hearing is here. YouTube chooses to start recording at Senator Blumenthal’s remarks, not at the beginning of the hearing when Senator Johnson presented the timeline during which federal public health officials failed to warn the public.

The Committee’s Interim Report details its findings.

The hearing and report show that Dr. Marks, then-Director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, suppressed the release of any information warning medical practitioners that the vaccines could cause myocarditis. Marks did so even after holding several meetings with Dr. Wallskog and other Covid-19 vaccine victims cited by React 19 and other organizations.

Marks knew that the reports of adverse reactions from mRNA vaccines were pouring in. Instead of acting as a federal regulator should and warn the public, he rigorously defended the jabs, appearing in a series of over 40 videos called “Just a Minute! With Dr. Peter Marks”

Here are just a few: “Are the new bivalent COVID-19 vaccines safe?” “How effective are the COVID-19 vaccines for young children?” “How safe are the COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5?” “Risks of not getting my child vaccinated against COVID-19?”

Marks hawked the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines like he was selling ice water on a blistering hot day in Central Park.

Marks was the perfect government mouth piece. But anyone who questioned the orthodoxy was labeled “anti-vax” and ridiculed, even if, like Dr. Wallskogg of Wisconsin, he had taken the shot himself and had been a staunch supporter of doing so. During the PSI hearing, Wallskogg explained that he suffered neurological damage within hours of his vaccination. Although he reported his vaccine injury to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), federal officials never responded to his message. He is now medically disabled and can no longer practice medicine due to his neurological injuries. The community he served in Wisconsin no longer benefits from his medical expertise. Wallskogg stated that he, and the other vaccine injured, have been abandoned by the medical establishment.

Also during the hearing, Dr. James Thorpe expressed outrage at the endorsement of mRNA Covid vaccines for children and called out the medical professional organizations that promoted them. He disclosed shocking miscarriage rates and noted that studies presenting Covid vaccines as being safe for pregnant women were manipulated to hide the grim truth about the real miscarriage risks. “This vaccine campaign was never grounded in biological science but rather in behavioral science, specifically the manipulation of public perception through influence, fear, and psychological persuasion,” Thorpe said.

After Dr. McCullough recounted how his patients have struggled to get back to their pre-jab health, Senator Blumenthal criticized him for still receiving a salary from his work. According to Senator Blumenthal’s logic, a doctor should not get paid for treating patients with vaccine injuries.

What happened to Democrat politicians like Blumenthal? The party that once protected “the little guy, ” the vulnerable and downtrodden, now shows up in a room full of people injured by vaccines and backs the Big Pharma corporations that injured them?

I have often thought that Blumenthal looks like a blend between a human and some sort of reptile. I have concluded that he is actually reptilian.

And then along came Hawaii Governor Green, another reptile. His agenda was clear: defend vaccines and the public health establishment despite their record of failure during Covid. Green falsely attacked Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., blaming him for the measles outbreak years ago in Samoa even as he explained that Samoans resisted MMR vaccinations because “two children” died from vaccines that were improperly administered by two nurses.

In Green’s view, the nurses and “anti-vaccine misinformation” caused the Somoan measles outbreak – not the public health establishment and certainly not the sacred vaccine program.

One could easily be dispirited by Wednesday’s proceedings if it had not been for Senator Ron Johnson’s leadership. At one point during the hearing he aptly said, “Wrongdoers are very good at covering their tracks.” He is dead right. The hearing showed us that Johnson is a statesman, who took on an important issue that has brought him no political gain, solely to help bring justice to innocent people injured by Covid vaccines.