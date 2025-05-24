The Kennedy Beacon

Jennifer
2h

I am dispirited anyway. That the truth is finally emerging is welcome to be sure; but this all never had to happen and the facts are sadly too late for too many.

Lynne Jaffe
1h

FINALLY! Thanks to the many who did what they could, at risk to their own identities, to bring all of this forth, long before so much harm was done. Profoundly grateful to those who courageous souls who stood up, and those among us who stood with them, at the extreme demonization we also experienced. How many people lost their healthy beautiful futures? How many friends did we lose to the deceitful narratives? While people are worried about the US becoming a dictatorship, is this not exactly what happened at the hands of our paid gov't officials on behalf of corporate control. As a nation, how do we recover from all of this?

