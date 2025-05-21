The Kennedy Beacon

The Kennedy Beacon

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Helen M. Fisher's avatar
Helen M. Fisher
7h

Thank you for helping to provide direction and for a convincing arguement for our schools, and government to understand and promote.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dave Weiner's avatar
Dave Weiner
1h

Feeding our kids better quality food would certainly help them become healthier.

Another avenue for improving both maternal and children's health would be to promote Dr. Klenner's very successful protocol for mothers using high doses of vitamin C during pregnancy. See this article.

https://theofarmer.substack.com/p/vitamin-c-babies

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 American Values 2024
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture