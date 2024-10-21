This Tuesday, October 22, at 2pm EST, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and former Hawaii Representative Tulsi Gabbard will join former president Trump for an interactive digital town hall.
They’ll take questions from the public about the policies a new Trump administration will bring to the White House, to tackle the country’s largest health crises.
Kennedy, Gabbard and Trump will be joined by a panel of doctors and medical researchers.
If you’d like to participate, please register for an exclusive zoom link at the events’ website. The event will also be streamed live on the X profiles of Kennedy and Gabbard.
No questions are off limits.
If you are concerned about the role pharmaceutical companies play in shaping policy, the safety of our food supply chains or the government’s unconstitutional reach into your medical decisions, your questions will be answered.
Kennedy and Gabbard are both members of the Trump transition team and are expected to serve in the White House if Trump wins the election on November 5th.
Wow, this looks promising. I'm considering Trump primarily because the left's ousting of Biden and replacing him with Harris felt completely orchestrated, lacking any semblance of being organic. The Democratic Party's ongoing methodologies raise serious concerns about transparency and the political process. I'm very interested in team Kennedy and Gabbard and excited about the event. Thank you to everyone involved, including Trump!
I hope it will be recorded. I have business in Reno all day tomorrow. Trump is putting an impressive team together, assuming RFK Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard will have key positions in his administration.