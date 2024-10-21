This Tuesday, October 22, at 2pm EST, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and former Hawaii Representative Tulsi Gabbard will join former president Trump for an interactive digital town hall.

They’ll take questions from the public about the policies a new Trump administration will bring to the White House, to tackle the country’s largest health crises.

Kennedy, Gabbard and Trump will be joined by a panel of doctors and medical researchers.

If you’d like to participate, please register for an exclusive zoom link at the events’ website. The event will also be streamed live on the X profiles of Kennedy and Gabbard.

No questions are off limits.

If you are concerned about the role pharmaceutical companies play in shaping policy, the safety of our food supply chains or the government’s unconstitutional reach into your medical decisions, your questions will be answered.

Kennedy and Gabbard are both members of the Trump transition team and are expected to serve in the White House if Trump wins the election on November 5th.