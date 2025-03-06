By Adam Garrie, Breaking News Reporter, The Kennedy Beacon

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, First Lady Casey DeSantis, and the state’s Surgeon General, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, on Wednesday announced proposals to be put before the legislature designed to strengthen the existing Florida Patient’s Bill of Rights.

The new law would give patients more freedom to choose whether or not they want to be vaccinated, while denying healthcare providers the right to discriminate against unvaccinated patients. It also calls on the federal government to revoke authorization of mandatory mRNA shots for children, removing them from the childhood schedule.

“I’m here as governor endorsing making these protections permanent,” Gov. DeSantis said. “You should not be forced to take an mRNA shot against your will, and that should be the right of every Floridian.”

DeSantis and Ladapo called upon legislators to swiftly pass a permanent ban on mandates for current and future mRNA vaccines. Additionally, the governor called for a ban on discrimination in healthcare against unvaccinated patients.

This comes after a minor was refused a critical heart transplant operation at an Indiana hospital because she was not vaccinated against Covid-19 and influenza. The Indiana case made national headlines when it was revealed that the girl who was refused surgery was a relative of Vice President JD Vance.

If passed into law, the new Florida proposals would prohibit all healthcare providers in the state from discriminating against patients like the one in Indiana.

Finally, Florida called on the CDC to end a Biden-era recommendation for mRNA Covid vaccinations for children between the ages of 5 and 17. It is likely that this recommendation will wind up in federal courts, as HHS Secretary Kennedy has long opposed both mandates and overly broad vaccine recommendations.

While Ladapo often had a confrontational relationship with Biden administration health officials, he has long been friendly with HHS Secretary Kennedy, based on a shared commitment to radical transparency and patient choice in health.

“These proposals will strengthen the sovereignty of patients,” Dr. Ladapo said, “and we look forward to advancing these issues with our federal partners at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.”