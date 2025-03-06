By Adam Garrie, Breaking News Reporter, The Kennedy Beacon
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, First Lady Casey DeSantis, and the state’s Surgeon General, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, on Wednesday announced proposals to be put before the legislature designed to strengthen the existing Florida Patient’s Bill of Rights.
The new law would give patients more freedom to choose whether or not they want to be vaccinated, while denying healthcare providers the right to discriminate against unvaccinated patients. It also calls on the federal government to revoke authorization of mandatory mRNA shots for children, removing them from the childhood schedule.
“I’m here as governor endorsing making these protections permanent,” Gov. DeSantis said. “You should not be forced to take an mRNA shot against your will, and that should be the right of every Floridian.”
DeSantis and Ladapo called upon legislators to swiftly pass a permanent ban on mandates for current and future mRNA vaccines. Additionally, the governor called for a ban on discrimination in healthcare against unvaccinated patients.
This comes after a minor was refused a critical heart transplant operation at an Indiana hospital because she was not vaccinated against Covid-19 and influenza. The Indiana case made national headlines when it was revealed that the girl who was refused surgery was a relative of Vice President JD Vance.
If passed into law, the new Florida proposals would prohibit all healthcare providers in the state from discriminating against patients like the one in Indiana.
Finally, Florida called on the CDC to end a Biden-era recommendation for mRNA Covid vaccinations for children between the ages of 5 and 17. It is likely that this recommendation will wind up in federal courts, as HHS Secretary Kennedy has long opposed both mandates and overly broad vaccine recommendations.
While Ladapo often had a confrontational relationship with Biden administration health officials, he has long been friendly with HHS Secretary Kennedy, based on a shared commitment to radical transparency and patient choice in health.
“These proposals will strengthen the sovereignty of patients,” Dr. Ladapo said, “and we look forward to advancing these issues with our federal partners at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.”
Aren´t mandatory vaccines, or mandatory anything for that matter, and democracy mutually exclusive?
Re “You should not be forced to take an mRNA shot against your will, and that should be the right of every Floridian.”
People should not be forced/coerced/threatened to take ANY shot against their will (including guardians).
How on earth have mandated vaccines ever taken off in the US, the supposed ‘land of the free’?
Who actually set these mandates? This must be investigated now, identify the specific people who set the vaccine mandates.
What is most shocking is that the medical profession has collaborated with mandated medical interventions in the shape of vaccinations.
How could vaccinating practitioners go along with this? They have an obligation to obtain valid voluntary informed consent for vaccination, as for any medical intervention. People must have the freedom to refuse vaccination, as any medical intervention.
It seems vaccine mandates have been implemented to capture mass populations for the vaccine market, being made prey to an ever-increasing ‘womb to tomb’ schedule of vaccine products, including multi-component shots and revaccinations.
The medical ‘profession’ should have called this out years ago, but they’ve gone along with it, and violated valid voluntary informed consent.
And now…there is NO VALID CONSENT.
Let that sink in…
There can be no valid consent when people are fed fear-mongering mis/disinformation, aka lies, about disease threats and vaccine products.
And obviously they can’t give valid voluntary informed consent when they are coerced and even MANDATED to submit to vaccines under threat of penalty, eg refused access to schools.
Discussion/debate on this matter has been deliberately suppressed for years, time to blow the lid off this thing.