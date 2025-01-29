By John S. Klar, Special to The Kennedy Beacon
With confirmation hearings set to start today, I volunteered to draft a letter to the U.S. Senate Finance Committee to support Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. for America’s next Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS). My letter, signed by over 130 farmers, is below.
So much rancor has been fomented about Kennedy, yet healthier, local food should bring all of us together.
I’m a Vermont farmer and longtime food rights activist, so naturally I’m a huge supporter of the MAHA message to improve food quality for all Americans, which requires supporting our farmers.
I’m also a Republican walkaway. I have long sought bipartisan unity to improve our nation’s food supplies and I wrote a book advocating for conservatives to appreciate regenerative agriculture and its importance as environmental policy. Then along came MAHA! My dream come true, yet tarnished by the venomous acrimony (and blatant government misinformation) over vaccines.
I drafted the letter to draw attention to Bobby’s food messaging. I released it on my Substack platform, soliciting farmers to consider signing. The letter includes many farmers I know personally here in Vermont – Wes and Brenda Snow sell me hay, as does Ray Churchill (he and his wife Lora both had my grandmother Cesarine Stoddard as their grade school teacher!). But once I launched my letter-signing quest, the floodgates opened, and the eager farmers came pouring in from across the country!
The letter is straightforward enough. Americans are being sickened by factory foods that kill far more people every year from hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, and cancer than die from flu or other viruses. Life expectancies are dropping, obesity rates skyrocket – and RFK, Jr. draws fire for questioning glyphosate, or advocating for beef tallow?
Americans lack the luxury of infighting while their food supplies are polluted for corporate profit, and these farmers are demonstrating the unity our Congress and media seem to have forgotten. Just look at the incredible diversity of farmers who signed this simple call for healthier food supplies! Not merely racial diversity (the National Black Farmers Association and Association of American Indian Farmers), but a geographical and agricultural kaleidoscope of hard work and health consciousness extending from Hawaii to Maine to California: from sea to shining sea.
What may not be quickly visible to the consumer or politician’s eye is readily observed by farmers. The list below includes conventional as well as organic farms, large operations and small-scale, family farms and corporations. It brings common voices together in support of uncommon skills: fig and pig farmers, crop growers and cow milkers, sheep and goat shepherds, a lobsterman from Maine, and a beekeeper from Virginia. There is a horse farm, chicken farms (affordable fresh eggs and chicken breasts, anyone?), herb growers, and people who farm with mules!
Beef prices are at an all-time high, eggs are expected to inflate more than 20% in 2025, food insecurity has increased, and high energy prices pressure input costs that hurt consumers and farmers alike! Our nation’s soils, especially the microbes that feed them (and our guts), are eroding while our water aquifers disappear. Cows are maligned, while food additives, preservatives, and plastic wraps are ignored. Farmers know this, whatever their size, methodology, or products. They know that foreign food imports (especially of processed foods) have steadily increased – is it really beneficial to health, national security, or the environment to import three-quarters of the nation’s lamb from Australia and New Zealand?
Americans would do well to follow the lead of their farmers, exhibited in the list of those who practically begged me to be allowed to sign this letter. Farmers come together to get hay into the barn, the calf or piglets safely delivered, the milk in the cooler, or the soil nurtured with life. Such tasks do not afford bickering and partisan back-biting: they eclipse them.
That was what was personally exciting for me as the emails and phone calls rolled in! No one cared who was a Republican or Democrat. The question never arose. However, a number of people on both sides said things to the effect of, “Well, I wasn’t really a big fan of Kennedy – or Kennedy joining Trump – but I wholeheartedly support his agenda to focus on healthier food for our children! We must do this!”
Seeing such exuberant unity across the land, the political spectrum, and the conventional versus regenerative divide is hopeful and invigorating. There are about 130 farms listed below, many with entire multi-generational families signing on – and I got all these commitments in less than 48 hours!
A particular joy was the engagement of a soft-spoken Amish farmer named Amos Miller – I’m a fan. Amos was under the mistaken impression that Bobby Kennedy’s nomination was already a done deal, and when I explained the process, he became upset. Amos (there are two Amos Millers below, BTW – neighbors) says he will rally his customers and Amish communities to let their Senators know they want Kennedy to rout the corporate pirates from America’s regulatory agencies and make their food safe. They rightly distrust the current HHS and USDA, but they trust Bobby to help both farmers and consumers!
After two days of exchanges and positivity, I wanted to go on a road trip and visit all these lovely people, whatever their party affiliation. I invite readers to just look at this list of unassuming, hard-working voices and consider joining this revolution to Make America Healthy Again!
No one is better equipped to lead this charge than Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.! If you agree, please share this letter and its flavorful cast of signatories with others, and contact your U.S. Senators to make your voices heard during these hearings and afterward. Our food, waterways, and soils will not clean up themselves. Bobby Kennedy will get that task moving, though. He’s as hard-working and undeterrable as America’s lifeblood of farmers.
Here below is the letter I sent:
The Honorable Mike Crapo
Chairman
Committee on Finance
United States Senate
219 Dirksen Senate Office Building
Washington, D.C. 20510
January 28, 2025
Hearing to Consider the Nomination of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., of California, to be Secretary of Health and Human Services
Hearing Date: Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Time: 10:00 AM
Location: G-50 Dirksen Senate Office Building
Submitted by:
John S. Klar, Esq.
625 Cemetery Street,
Brookfield, Vermont 05036
(802) 673-4852
farmerjohnklar@gmail.com
We, the undersigned American farmers and ranchers, proudly offer our full support and endorsement of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. for confirmation as the next U.S. Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). President Trump has made it clear, he wants RFK Jr. at the helm of HHS to Make America Healthy Again by tackling the chronic disease epidemic.
Six in 10 Americans have at least one chronic disease, and 4 in 10 have two or more chronic diseases. Chronic disease costs the United States approximately $4.8 trillion each year when you consider both direct medical costs and lost productivity. Mr. Kennedy’s plan to reverse the chronic disease epidemic will reduce this financial burden on our country.
Under President Trump’s direction, Kennedy will reform America’s food system by taking strong action against ultra-processed foods and harmful food additives. Food safety, nutrition, and public health will be at the forefront of his efforts to ensure foods are safe, wholesome, and properly labeled.
He will work directly with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to publish the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, providing science-based advice on healthy eating and nutrition. Together, these agencies will oversee the drafting of the USDA food pyramid, which informs U.S. consumers about healthy diets. Revising and improving USDA’s dietary guidelines will improve health outcomes while supporting domestic production and American farmers and ranchers.
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. offers American consumers, farmers, and ranchers a vitally important vision of improved health and reduced food insecurity by employing policies that will grow the economy and restore rural farms and their communities.
For these reasons and more, we wholeheartedly endorse President Trump’s decision to nominate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. as the next Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services.
Sincerely,
Christian and Callie Alexandre, Alexandre Kids Eggs and Alexandre Family Farm — California
Autumn Almanza, Beanberry Farm — Tennessee
Brenda Anderson, Busy Ewe Farm & Fibers — South Dakota
Raymond Archuleta, Sanctuary Ranch — Missouri
Steven Ashton, Ashton Family Farm — Virginia
Hanna Bail and Hugh Williams, Threshold Farm — New York
Renee and Chet Baker, Hillside Homestead — Vermont
Hillary Banachowski, Sacred Roots Herbal Sanctuary — West Virginia
Annalisa Beck, Beck Ranch — Wyoming
Aaron, Jane, Bob, Carly, Jesse, Paige, and Henry Bell, Elijah Bruce, and Inez Furth, Tide Mill Farm — Maine
Brad W. Bichler, 3 Sons Ranch — Montana
Mark, Kate, and James Bowen, Meadowdale Farm — Tennessee
John Wesley Boyd, Jr., National Black Farmers Association — Virginia
Kara Brewer Boyd, Association of American Indian Farmers — Virginia
Sarabeth Bozo, Laulima Farm — Hawaii
Gabe Brown, Brown’s Ranch — North Dakota
Patrick Brown, Brown Family Farms — North Carolina
William J and Dana E Bryan, Bryan’s Healthy Harvest -– Texas
Randy Buchler, Shady Grove Farm U.P. -– Michigan
Misty Buckner, Promise Ranch — Florida
Byron Burns, Purple Mockingbird Farm — Virginia
Alejandro Cabrillo, Las Camas Ranch — Texas
Matt and Jerica Cadman, Shady Grove Ranch — Texas
Mike Callicrate, Ranch Foods Direct — Kansas
Charles and Linda Carrier, Charlie Carrier Farm — Vermont
Bonnie, Charles, Chris and Caitlin Caserta, Walpole Valley Farms — New Hampshire
Melanie and Elliot Chapman, Chapman Family Farms & Dairy — Nebraska
John Chester, Apricot Lane Farms, California
Chad and Dawn Christianson, CDC Farms, LLC — Nebraska
Ray Churchill, Sky View Farm — Vermont
Gloria Clark, 2nd Chance Ranch – Florida
Rick Clark, Farm Green — Indiana
Keiren Clasby, The Malibu Fig Ranch — California
Natalie and Logan deGraffenried, NLD Farms — Missouri
Cliff Davis & Jennifer Albanese, Pig & Leaf Farm — Tennessee
David Dittbrenner, From the Farms — Wisconsin
Denise Domning, The Farm on Oak Creek — Arizona
Gary Douglas, Lazy Double D Ranch — Texas
Neil and Stephanie Durham, The Durham Family Farm -– North Carolina
Brooke Ence, L Lazy T Ranch — Utah
Mollie Engelhart, Sovereignty Ranch — Texas
Matthew Engelhart, Mountain Cloud Farm — Idaho
Curtis Evelo, E/6 Miniature Hereford Ranch — Montana
Justin Evelo, CJ Farms — Montana
Karl and Nancy Falster, Falster Farm & Cattle Ranch — Texas
Representative Billy Bob Faulkingham — Maine
Heather Faye, Faye Farms – Kansas
Robert Fireovid and Joan Falcao, Health Hero Farm — Vermont
Sally Fallon Morell, P A Bowen Farmstead, Maryland
Rick Fischer, Fischer Farms — California
W. Albert Forwood, Brandywine River Farm -– Delaware
Dr. Leonard Frey, North American Farms, Inc. — Florida, Indiana
Sarah and Harley Frey, Frey Farms — Illinois, Florida, Indiana, Arkansas, Missouri, West Virginia, Georgia
Ted and John Frey, North American Farms, Inc. — Illinois, Florida, Missouri
Dr. Jerry and JoAnne Friedman, White Clover for Honey Bees -– Wisconsin
Margie Gab, The Gab Farm — South Dakota
Janet Garman, Timber Creek Farm — Maryland
Doug and Sheila Garrison, DS Family Farm — Nebraska
Jim and Peter Gerritsen, Wood Prairie Family Farm — Maine
Steve Groff, Cedar Meadow Farm — Pennsylvania
Greg Gunthorp, Gunthorp Farms — Indiana
Connie Hale, Windy Meadows Family Farm — Texas
Corinne Hammond, Tantrum Farms — Montana
Dax and Leslie Hansen, Oatman Flats Ranch LLC — Arizona
LeAnn Harner, Harner Farm — North Dakota
Will Harris, White Oak Pastures — Georgia
Luke and Maggie Heiser, Roots From Eden Raw Goat Dairy — Colorado
Doug, Yvonne, & Hayley Hesler, Southern Colonial Farm -– Ohio
Patty Hylton, Nomad's Land LLC — Kansas
Russell Hendrik, Regenerative Farmer, Inc. — North Carolina
Katia and Brendan Holmes, Misty Brook Farm — Maine
Martha Huckins, Huckins Farm — New Hampshire
Sukey and John Jamison, Jamison Farm — Pennsylvania
James Johnson, W.R. Johnson & Sons LLC — New Mexico
Mike Johnson, Wayne Thompson Farms — Texas
Ronda Jones, Merry Noise Farm — Texas
Teri Jorasz, Jorasz Family Ranch — Michigan
Carson and Amy Jorgensen, Jorgensen Farm — Utah
Kalebaugh Family Farm LLC, Kalebaugh Family Farm LLC — Oregon
Hubert J. Karreman, VMD, FACVBM, Reverence Farms -– North Carolina
Matthew Keener, Keener Farms — Ohio
John Klar, Shepard's Spring Farm — Vermont
Paul & Maureen Knapp, Cobblestone Valley Farm — New York
Nick and Sarah Korte, Korte Acres, LLC —Wisconsin
Jake Kristophel and Desiree Sirois, Fallen Aspen Farm -– Pennsylvania
Kevin & Mikki Krause, Liberty Trace Farm — Tennessee
Pier-Anne Lachance, Yellow Bird Creek Restoration Farm -– Texas
Cynthia Larson, Larson Farm and Creamery — VT
Bob, George and Micah Lawson, Cornerstone Dairy, LLC — Vermont
April Leithleiter, April’s Acres -– Virginia
Teresa J Lundeen, Lundeen Farm – North Dakota
Jennifer March, J March Farms -– Wisconsin
Doniga Markegard, Markegard Family Farm — California
Thomas Massie, Howard Massie Farms LLC — Kentucky
Judith McGeary, McGeary Family Farm — Texas
Cody and Cindy McKee, C&C Cattle, LLC – Wyoming
Caitlin & Dan McLeod, Copia Farm LLC -– Ohio
Timothy C.Meals, Beaver Creek Farm — Virginia
Leigh Merinoff, Meadow's Bee Farm — Vermont
Jeff and Doug Meyer, The Farm at Okefenokee — Georgia
Kelly Meyer, OneSun Farms — California
Scott Meyer, Conagree and Penn — Florida
Amos and Becky Miller, Miller’s Organic Farm — Pennsylvania
Amos Miller, Misty Creek Goat Farm — Pennsylvania
Brian Miller, Winged Elm Farm — Tennessee
Brooke Miller, MD, Ginger Hill Angus — Virginia
Benina Montes, Burroughs Family Farms — California
Forbes Morrell, Pike Hill Orchard — Vermont
Mike Moyers, Sandy Creek Farm — Texas
Mary-Margaret Mulligan, Huntington Herd Share — Vermont
Amy Neale and Douglas M. Hill, Blue Hills Farm — Virginia
Mary Ann Nelson, Hippy Cow Creamery — Wyoming
Jennifer Nissi, Rocca Di Cambio Farm, LLC — Vermont
Michael, Dylan, Jayden, and Marissa Page, Triple 3 Ranch — Alabama
Cloe Parker, Parker Pastures — Colorado
Kevin Parsons, Parsons and Sons LLC — California
James A. Perry, Khara Farms, Ltd -– Colorado
Neal and Rebekah Perry, Almost Heaven Farm — Vermont
Robert Martin Quinn, Quinn Farm & Ranch — Montana
AJ Richards, From the Farm — Wyoming
Dave, Beth, and Katie Richardson, Towering Oaks Farm — North Carolina
Robin Richardson, Global Food Collaborative, LLC — Montana
Richard and Theresa Riggs, Rock'n R Farms — Kentucky
Doug and Desiree Ringer, Pure Meadow Farm — Ohio
Margaret Ruhe, Ruhe Family Farm — Virginia
Tonie Schmitt, Cobblestone Creek Morgans -– New York
Karen L Schwinghammer and Corey W Klehr, Three Willows Farm -– Minnesota
Sharon and Michale D. Setty, Elkington Setty Ranch LLC — California
Texas Slim, The Beef Initiative — Texas
Wes and Brenda Snow, Snow-Krest Farm — Vermont
Diana Speer, Speer Ranch — Colorado
Richard Spencer, Almus Farms -– Idaho
Steve Sprinkle, Farmer & Cook Farms — California
Jessica Sturdivant, Three Gems Ranch — Texas
Michael and Elizabeth Stewart, Myrtle Grove Farm — Virginia
Linda Sullivan, Sullivan Ranch — Colorado
Shad and Thea Sullivan, Antelope Mesa — Texas
Jake Takiff, Cedar Springs Farm — Colorado
Steve and Kerissa Taylor, 1984 Farms -– Missouri
John Taylor and Family, Taylor Family Farm – Tennessee
William Taylor Jr., Grow United — Utah
Brigham Timpson, Sunset Farm — Arizona
Susan Truscott, Cloverfield Organic Farm LLC — California
Chris Varga, Varga Family Farm — Connecticut
Michael Verona, Seven Fields Farm — West Virginia
Howard and David Vlieger, Vlieger Family Farm — Iowa
Benjamin and Laura Wells-Tolley, Chase Hill Farm -– Massachusetts
Allen Williams, Etta Hills Farm — Mississippi
Farmer John Willis, Vintage Meadows Farm — Indiana
Jasper Wright and Sandy Stoddard, Stoddard Farm — Vermont
Rachel and Ryan Yoder, Yoder Farm — VT
