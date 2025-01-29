By John S. Klar, Special to The Kennedy Beacon

With confirmation hearings set to start today, I volunteered to draft a letter to the U.S. Senate Finance Committee to support Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. for America’s next Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS). My letter, signed by over 130 farmers, is below.

So much rancor has been fomented about Kennedy, yet healthier, local food should bring all of us together.

I’m a Vermont farmer and longtime food rights activist, so naturally I’m a huge supporter of the MAHA message to improve food quality for all Americans, which requires supporting our farmers.

I’m also a Republican walkaway. I have long sought bipartisan unity to improve our nation’s food supplies and I wrote a book advocating for conservatives to appreciate regenerative agriculture and its importance as environmental policy. Then along came MAHA! My dream come true, yet tarnished by the venomous acrimony (and blatant government misinformation) over vaccines.

I drafted the letter to draw attention to Bobby’s food messaging. I released it on my Substack platform, soliciting farmers to consider signing. The letter includes many farmers I know personally here in Vermont – Wes and Brenda Snow sell me hay, as does Ray Churchill (he and his wife Lora both had my grandmother Cesarine Stoddard as their grade school teacher!). But once I launched my letter-signing quest, the floodgates opened, and the eager farmers came pouring in from across the country!

The letter is straightforward enough. Americans are being sickened by factory foods that kill far more people every year from hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, and cancer than die from flu or other viruses. Life expectancies are dropping, obesity rates skyrocket – and RFK, Jr. draws fire for questioning glyphosate, or advocating for beef tallow?

Americans lack the luxury of infighting while their food supplies are polluted for corporate profit, and these farmers are demonstrating the unity our Congress and media seem to have forgotten. Just look at the incredible diversity of farmers who signed this simple call for healthier food supplies! Not merely racial diversity (the National Black Farmers Association and Association of American Indian Farmers), but a geographical and agricultural kaleidoscope of hard work and health consciousness extending from Hawaii to Maine to California: from sea to shining sea.

What may not be quickly visible to the consumer or politician’s eye is readily observed by farmers. The list below includes conventional as well as organic farms, large operations and small-scale, family farms and corporations. It brings common voices together in support of uncommon skills: fig and pig farmers, crop growers and cow milkers, sheep and goat shepherds, a lobsterman from Maine, and a beekeeper from Virginia. There is a horse farm, chicken farms (affordable fresh eggs and chicken breasts, anyone?), herb growers, and people who farm with mules!

Beef prices are at an all-time high, eggs are expected to inflate more than 20% in 2025, food insecurity has increased, and high energy prices pressure input costs that hurt consumers and farmers alike! Our nation’s soils, especially the microbes that feed them (and our guts), are eroding while our water aquifers disappear. Cows are maligned, while food additives, preservatives, and plastic wraps are ignored. Farmers know this, whatever their size, methodology, or products. They know that foreign food imports (especially of processed foods) have steadily increased – is it really beneficial to health, national security, or the environment to import three-quarters of the nation’s lamb from Australia and New Zealand?

Americans would do well to follow the lead of their farmers, exhibited in the list of those who practically begged me to be allowed to sign this letter. Farmers come together to get hay into the barn, the calf or piglets safely delivered, the milk in the cooler, or the soil nurtured with life. Such tasks do not afford bickering and partisan back-biting: they eclipse them.

That was what was personally exciting for me as the emails and phone calls rolled in! No one cared who was a Republican or Democrat. The question never arose. However, a number of people on both sides said things to the effect of, “Well, I wasn’t really a big fan of Kennedy – or Kennedy joining Trump – but I wholeheartedly support his agenda to focus on healthier food for our children! We must do this!”

Seeing such exuberant unity across the land, the political spectrum, and the conventional versus regenerative divide is hopeful and invigorating. There are about 130 farms listed below, many with entire multi-generational families signing on – and I got all these commitments in less than 48 hours!

A particular joy was the engagement of a soft-spoken Amish farmer named Amos Miller – I’m a fan. Amos was under the mistaken impression that Bobby Kennedy’s nomination was already a done deal, and when I explained the process, he became upset. Amos (there are two Amos Millers below, BTW – neighbors) says he will rally his customers and Amish communities to let their Senators know they want Kennedy to rout the corporate pirates from America’s regulatory agencies and make their food safe. They rightly distrust the current HHS and USDA, but they trust Bobby to help both farmers and consumers!

After two days of exchanges and positivity, I wanted to go on a road trip and visit all these lovely people, whatever their party affiliation. I invite readers to just look at this list of unassuming, hard-working voices and consider joining this revolution to Make America Healthy Again!

No one is better equipped to lead this charge than Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.! If you agree, please share this letter and its flavorful cast of signatories with others, and contact your U.S. Senators to make your voices heard during these hearings and afterward. Our food, waterways, and soils will not clean up themselves. Bobby Kennedy will get that task moving, though. He’s as hard-working and undeterrable as America’s lifeblood of farmers.

Here below is the letter I sent:

The Honorable Mike Crapo

Chairman

Committee on Finance

United States Senate

219 Dirksen Senate Office Building

Washington, D.C. 20510

January 28, 2025

Hearing to Consider the Nomination of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., of California, to be Secretary of Health and Human Services

Hearing Date: Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Time: 10:00 AM

Location: G-50 Dirksen Senate Office Building

Submitted by:

John S. Klar, Esq.

625 Cemetery Street,

Brookfield, Vermont 05036

(802) 673-4852

farmerjohnklar@gmail.com

We, the undersigned American farmers and ranchers, proudly offer our full support and endorsement of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. for confirmation as the next U.S. Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). President Trump has made it clear, he wants RFK Jr. at the helm of HHS to Make America Healthy Again by tackling the chronic disease epidemic.

Six in 10 Americans have at least one chronic disease, and 4 in 10 have two or more chronic diseases. Chronic disease costs the United States approximately $4.8 trillion each year when you consider both direct medical costs and lost productivity. Mr. Kennedy’s plan to reverse the chronic disease epidemic will reduce this financial burden on our country.

Under President Trump’s direction, Kennedy will reform America’s food system by taking strong action against ultra-processed foods and harmful food additives. Food safety, nutrition, and public health will be at the forefront of his efforts to ensure foods are safe, wholesome, and properly labeled.

He will work directly with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to publish the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, providing science-based advice on healthy eating and nutrition. Together, these agencies will oversee the drafting of the USDA food pyramid, which informs U.S. consumers about healthy diets. Revising and improving USDA’s dietary guidelines will improve health outcomes while supporting domestic production and American farmers and ranchers.

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. offers American consumers, farmers, and ranchers a vitally important vision of improved health and reduced food insecurity by employing policies that will grow the economy and restore rural farms and their communities.

For these reasons and more, we wholeheartedly endorse President Trump’s decision to nominate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. as the next Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services.

Sincerely,

Christian and Callie Alexandre, Alexandre Kids Eggs and Alexandre Family Farm — California

Autumn Almanza, Beanberry Farm — Tennessee

Brenda Anderson, Busy Ewe Farm & Fibers — South Dakota

Raymond Archuleta, Sanctuary Ranch — Missouri

Steven Ashton, Ashton Family Farm — Virginia

Hanna Bail and Hugh Williams, Threshold Farm — New York

Renee and Chet Baker, Hillside Homestead — Vermont

Hillary Banachowski, Sacred Roots Herbal Sanctuary — West Virginia

Annalisa Beck, Beck Ranch — Wyoming

Aaron, Jane, Bob, Carly, Jesse, Paige, and Henry Bell, Elijah Bruce, and Inez Furth, Tide Mill Farm — Maine

Brad W. Bichler, 3 Sons Ranch — Montana

Mark, Kate, and James Bowen, Meadowdale Farm — Tennessee

John Wesley Boyd, Jr., National Black Farmers Association — Virginia

Kara Brewer Boyd, Association of American Indian Farmers — Virginia

Sarabeth Bozo, Laulima Farm — Hawaii

Gabe Brown, Brown’s Ranch — North Dakota

Patrick Brown, Brown Family Farms — North Carolina

William J and Dana E Bryan, Bryan’s Healthy Harvest -– Texas

Randy Buchler, Shady Grove Farm U.P. -– Michigan

Misty Buckner, Promise Ranch — Florida

Byron Burns, Purple Mockingbird Farm — Virginia

Alejandro Cabrillo, Las Camas Ranch — Texas

Matt and Jerica Cadman, Shady Grove Ranch — Texas

Mike Callicrate, Ranch Foods Direct — Kansas

Charles and Linda Carrier, Charlie Carrier Farm — Vermont

Bonnie, Charles, Chris and Caitlin Caserta, Walpole Valley Farms — New Hampshire

Melanie and Elliot Chapman, Chapman Family Farms & Dairy — Nebraska

John Chester, Apricot Lane Farms, California

Chad and Dawn Christianson, CDC Farms, LLC — Nebraska

Ray Churchill, Sky View Farm — Vermont

Gloria Clark, 2nd Chance Ranch – Florida

Rick Clark, Farm Green — Indiana

Keiren Clasby, The Malibu Fig Ranch — California

Natalie and Logan deGraffenried, NLD Farms — Missouri

Cliff Davis & Jennifer Albanese, Pig & Leaf Farm — Tennessee

David Dittbrenner, From the Farms — Wisconsin

Denise Domning, The Farm on Oak Creek — Arizona

Gary Douglas, Lazy Double D Ranch — Texas

Neil and Stephanie Durham, The Durham Family Farm -– North Carolina

Brooke Ence, L Lazy T Ranch — Utah

Mollie Engelhart, Sovereignty Ranch — Texas

Matthew Engelhart, Mountain Cloud Farm — Idaho

Curtis Evelo, E/6 Miniature Hereford Ranch — Montana

Justin Evelo, CJ Farms — Montana

Karl and Nancy Falster, Falster Farm & Cattle Ranch — Texas

Representative Billy Bob Faulkingham — Maine

Heather Faye, Faye Farms – Kansas

Robert Fireovid and Joan Falcao, Health Hero Farm — Vermont

Sally Fallon Morell, P A Bowen Farmstead, Maryland

Rick Fischer, Fischer Farms — California

W. Albert Forwood, Brandywine River Farm -– Delaware

Dr. Leonard Frey, North American Farms, Inc. — Florida, Indiana

Sarah and Harley Frey, Frey Farms — Illinois, Florida, Indiana, Arkansas, Missouri, West Virginia, Georgia

Ted and John Frey, North American Farms, Inc. — Illinois, Florida, Missouri

Dr. Jerry and JoAnne Friedman, White Clover for Honey Bees -– Wisconsin

Margie Gab, The Gab Farm — South Dakota

Janet Garman, Timber Creek Farm — Maryland

Doug and Sheila Garrison, DS Family Farm — Nebraska

Jim and Peter Gerritsen, Wood Prairie Family Farm — Maine

Steve Groff, Cedar Meadow Farm — Pennsylvania

Greg Gunthorp, Gunthorp Farms — Indiana

Connie Hale, Windy Meadows Family Farm — Texas

Corinne Hammond, Tantrum Farms — Montana

Dax and Leslie Hansen, Oatman Flats Ranch LLC — Arizona

LeAnn Harner, Harner Farm — North Dakota

Will Harris, White Oak Pastures — Georgia

Luke and Maggie Heiser, Roots From Eden Raw Goat Dairy — Colorado

Doug, Yvonne, & Hayley Hesler, Southern Colonial Farm -– Ohio

Patty Hylton, Nomad's Land LLC — Kansas

Russell Hendrik, Regenerative Farmer, Inc. — North Carolina

Katia and Brendan Holmes, Misty Brook Farm — Maine

Martha Huckins, Huckins Farm — New Hampshire

Sukey and John Jamison, Jamison Farm — Pennsylvania

James Johnson, W.R. Johnson & Sons LLC — New Mexico

Mike Johnson, Wayne Thompson Farms — Texas

Ronda Jones, Merry Noise Farm — Texas

Teri Jorasz, Jorasz Family Ranch — Michigan

Carson and Amy Jorgensen, Jorgensen Farm — Utah

Kalebaugh Family Farm LLC, Kalebaugh Family Farm LLC — Oregon

Hubert J. Karreman, VMD, FACVBM, Reverence Farms -– North Carolina

Matthew Keener, Keener Farms — Ohio

John Klar, Shepard's Spring Farm — Vermont

Paul & Maureen Knapp, Cobblestone Valley Farm — New York

Nick and Sarah Korte, Korte Acres, LLC —Wisconsin

Jake Kristophel and Desiree Sirois, Fallen Aspen Farm -– Pennsylvania

Kevin & Mikki Krause, Liberty Trace Farm — Tennessee

Pier-Anne Lachance, Yellow Bird Creek Restoration Farm -– Texas

Cynthia Larson, Larson Farm and Creamery — VT

Bob, George and Micah Lawson, Cornerstone Dairy, LLC — Vermont

April Leithleiter, April’s Acres -– Virginia

Teresa J Lundeen, Lundeen Farm – North Dakota

Jennifer March, J March Farms -– Wisconsin

Doniga Markegard, Markegard Family Farm — California

Thomas Massie, Howard Massie Farms LLC — Kentucky

Judith McGeary, McGeary Family Farm — Texas

Cody and Cindy McKee, C&C Cattle, LLC – Wyoming

Caitlin & Dan McLeod, Copia Farm LLC -– Ohio

Timothy C.Meals, Beaver Creek Farm — Virginia

Leigh Merinoff, Meadow's Bee Farm — Vermont

Jeff and Doug Meyer, The Farm at Okefenokee — Georgia

Kelly Meyer, OneSun Farms — California

Scott Meyer, Conagree and Penn — Florida

Amos and Becky Miller, Miller’s Organic Farm — Pennsylvania

Amos Miller, Misty Creek Goat Farm — Pennsylvania

Brian Miller, Winged Elm Farm — Tennessee

Brooke Miller, MD, Ginger Hill Angus — Virginia

Benina Montes, Burroughs Family Farms — California

Forbes Morrell, Pike Hill Orchard — Vermont

Mike Moyers, Sandy Creek Farm — Texas

Mary-Margaret Mulligan, Huntington Herd Share — Vermont

Amy Neale and Douglas M. Hill, Blue Hills Farm — Virginia

Mary Ann Nelson, Hippy Cow Creamery — Wyoming

Jennifer Nissi, Rocca Di Cambio Farm, LLC — Vermont

Michael, Dylan, Jayden, and Marissa Page, Triple 3 Ranch — Alabama

Cloe Parker, Parker Pastures — Colorado

Kevin Parsons, Parsons and Sons LLC — California

James A. Perry, Khara Farms, Ltd -– Colorado

Neal and Rebekah Perry, Almost Heaven Farm — Vermont

Robert Martin Quinn, Quinn Farm & Ranch — Montana

AJ Richards, From the Farm — Wyoming

Dave, Beth, and Katie Richardson, Towering Oaks Farm — North Carolina

Robin Richardson, Global Food Collaborative, LLC — Montana

Richard and Theresa Riggs, Rock'n R Farms — Kentucky

Doug and Desiree Ringer, Pure Meadow Farm — Ohio

Margaret Ruhe, Ruhe Family Farm — Virginia

Tonie Schmitt, Cobblestone Creek Morgans -– New York

Karen L Schwinghammer and Corey W Klehr, Three Willows Farm -– Minnesota

Sharon and Michale D. Setty, Elkington Setty Ranch LLC — California

Texas Slim, The Beef Initiative — Texas

Wes and Brenda Snow, Snow-Krest Farm — Vermont

Diana Speer, Speer Ranch — Colorado

Richard Spencer, Almus Farms -– Idaho

Steve Sprinkle, Farmer & Cook Farms — California

Jessica Sturdivant, Three Gems Ranch — Texas

Michael and Elizabeth Stewart, Myrtle Grove Farm — Virginia

Linda Sullivan, Sullivan Ranch — Colorado

Shad and Thea Sullivan, Antelope Mesa — Texas

Jake Takiff, Cedar Springs Farm — Colorado

Steve and Kerissa Taylor, 1984 Farms -– Missouri

John Taylor and Family, Taylor Family Farm – Tennessee

William Taylor Jr., Grow United — Utah

Brigham Timpson, Sunset Farm — Arizona

Susan Truscott, Cloverfield Organic Farm LLC — California

Chris Varga, Varga Family Farm — Connecticut

Michael Verona, Seven Fields Farm — West Virginia

Howard and David Vlieger, Vlieger Family Farm — Iowa

Benjamin and Laura Wells-Tolley, Chase Hill Farm -– Massachusetts

Allen Williams, Etta Hills Farm — Mississippi

Farmer John Willis, Vintage Meadows Farm — Indiana

Jasper Wright and Sandy Stoddard, Stoddard Farm — Vermont

Rachel and Ryan Yoder, Yoder Farm — VT