Documentary, "Vaxxed III: Authorized to Kill," to Premiere Today Online — Free
Louis Conte, Health Freedom Editor, The Kennedy Beacon
Following a robust theatrical release, Vaxxed III: Authorized to Kill, a documentary produced by Children’s Health Defense (CHD), will make its online premiere this evening, October 4 — gratis.
Thanks for reading The Kennedy Beacon! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
The film focuses on vaccine injuries post COVID-19 jabs, removing the veil of silence and exposing the truth.
Mere mentions of vaccine injuries from the COVID shots were censored in the mainstream media and on the internet. Those who dared to speak out and question official safety and data were marginalized, vilified, and silenced.
Below is CHD's invite:
Please join Children’s Health Defense Films for a FREE online premiere. In order to view the film, please sign up with your email address in advance.
“Vaxxed III: Authorized to Kill” Online Premiere
Friday, October 4, 2024
7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT)
Please click here Vaxxed 3 • Authorized To Kill to register.
Once you sign up, you will receive a follow-up email with a direct link to watch the virtual event on Oct 4.
We encourage you to share this event far and wide. As you know, CHD is 100% donor funded. We still need to raise money for this film, but we have decided it’s critical to share this important documentary with the world and make sure this message reaches as many people as possible. If you would like to help support the film, you still can at the link below.
If you saw the film this week, you know that watching Vaxxed III on the big screen with a crowd was POWERFUL, so we encourage you to plan watch parties with your friends and loved ones, as well as invite new people who might benefit from watching this film.
In solidarity for transparency and health freedom, The Children’s Health Defense Team
Thanks for reading The Kennedy Beacon! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
I saw the documentary at a theater in my town. I thought it was going to be about vaxxed individuals who were injured or killed. Instead, it revealed all the OTHER people injured or killed by the hospital protocols!!! The hospitals were particularly callous and cruel toward an entire group of people. The OTHERS. I will let you watch to find out who. Heartbreaking but a wake-up call about our medical system especially corporatized hospitals.
have your box of kleenex handy. you're gonna need it when watching this documentary.
but somehow, even while documenting all the harm and death, CHD and the film's makers, manage to pull off a hopeful & uplifting ending.