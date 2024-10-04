Louis Conte, Health Freedom Editor, The Kennedy Beacon

Following a robust theatrical release, Vaxxed III: Authorized to Kill, a documentary produced by Children’s Health Defense (CHD), will make its online premiere this evening, October 4 — gratis.

The film focuses on vaccine injuries post COVID-19 jabs, removing the veil of silence and exposing the truth.

Mere mentions of vaccine injuries from the COVID shots were censored in the mainstream media and on the internet. Those who dared to speak out and question official safety and data were marginalized, vilified, and silenced.

Below is CHD's invite: