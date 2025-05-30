By Robert W Malone MD, MS, Special to the The Kennedy Beacon

(Originally published by Robert W Malone MD, MS , on his Substack; reprinted with his permission.)

A new survey from the Center for Excellence in Polling shows overwhelming and bipartisan support for policies that advance efforts to Make America Healthy Again (MAHA). Results show that voters, regardless of party affiliation, express support for a range of MAHA policies, including transparency and accountability in the food and pharmaceutical industries, healthier options and more transparency in school lunches, and more accountability for federal health care bureaucrats. The MAHA movement has become a driving force in American politics and at the highest levels of the federal and state governments. Creating a healthier America starts by holding food and drug companies and government bureaucrats accountable by demanding greater transparency, along with reforms to welfare programs that promote health and preserve resources for the truly needy. Voters are clamoring for reform, and the results of this poll show that MAHA policies are both overwhelmingly popular and bipartisan. Policymakers—Democrats and Republicans—in both federal and state governments have a rare opportunity to shape domestic policy in a way that would satisfy the preferences of nearly every American, and they should not let the opportunity go to waste.

Voters support meaningful reform in school lunch programs

As the federal government moves toward promoting a healthier American lifestyle, voters see school lunch programs as the logical place to start. Americans are nearly unanimous in their support for requiring schools to provide fresh fruits and vegetables with every lunch served in the school; indeed, 95 percent of voters say they support this requirement. Meanwhile, in a nod to federalism, 81 percent of voters say that states should be allowed to enact school lunch nutrition standards that are stricter than federal standards, giving states greater control to implement public policy that aligns with the preferences of voters in the state. Nearly nine in 10 voters (88%) also support greater transparency in school lunch programs. In a rare instance of bipartisan agreement, Republicans (90%) and Democratic voters (89%), along with 86 percent of Independents, are in lockstep on requiring schools to provide parents with a full list of ingredients and nutrition facts for the meals served at the school. Such a move would provide parents with greater information about the foods their children consume at school and provide them meaningful opportunities to hold the schools accountable when they stray from providing healthy meals for children.

Americans clearly and overwhelmingly favor transparency and accountability from government health care bureaucrats

Transparency is vital to government accountability, and voters reject the idea of government researchers burying studies that were funded with taxpayer dollars. With near unanimity (95%), voters agree that all government-funded health studies should be made publicly available, even if those studies have negative results. Moreover, voters demand that government agencies and the bureaucrats who work in them be free from any appearance of bias or impropriety arising from financial ties. More than nine in 10 (93%) of voters say that government agencies should be required to disclose financial ties with drug companies and food manufacturers. Meanwhile, nearly as many voters—87 percent—agree that it should be illegal for all government health officials to own stock in companies they regulate.

Let’s go back in time to before the 2024 election. Many Republicans were afraid of voting manipulation. There had been at least two credible assassination attempts against the candidate Donald Trump. Knowing he would face a bruising battle for reelection, Senator Ron Johnson had considered not running for another term, but decided to meet the challenge mainly because of his empathy for those injured by the COVID-19 gene therapy-based products (mRNA and adenovirus vectored).

Lots happened in the closing weeks, including the merger of two campaigns - the Trump/MAGA charging bull coming from the right, and the Kennedy/MAHA insurrection coming from the left. Strange bedfellows who formed what had seemed an improbable alliance forged in the crucible of a spectacular televised assassination attempt.

Truly a historic event, which split a key Democrat party constituency and moved it into the Republican column: MAHA Moms. Much more than merely “suburban housewives”, per Grok, “MAHA Moms” are typically mothers from a broad range of racial, regional, and sociological demographics who advocate for healthier lifestyles, focusing on cleaner food, reduced exposure to toxins, and skepticism toward mainstream medical practices like vaccines. They are often described as "crunchy moms" who prioritize organic, unprocessed foods and natural living, sometimes overlapping with conservative or "medical freedom" ideologies. Many are active on social media, using hashtags like #MAHA or #MAHAMoms to push for food industry reform and share wellness tips. Some MAHA Moms are also momfluencers, promoting "non-toxic" products or alternative health practices, though some positions characterized as “anti-vaccine” and distrustful of medical institutions have drawn criticism from ‘fake news” media for spreading misinformation.

To follow Robert W Malone on Substack, please click here.