By Adam Garrie, The Kennedy Beacon

The joint-leader of President Trump’s transition team, Howard Lutnick, confirmed that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will have a key position on the transition team of a second Trump administration, should the former president win a historic non-contiguous second term.

As reported in The Hill and The Financial Times, Lutnick said that transition team members will be selected based on their loyalty to the former president.

Lutnick, who is leading the transition team with former Small Business Administration head Linda McMahon, has named Kennedy an honorary member of that team alongside vice presidential nominee, Senator J.D. Vance, and former Democratic Representative and Army National Guard veteran, Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii. The president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., will also be on the transition team.

If Trump wins, Kennedy will occupy an unprecedented position as a major independent policy maker and political leader in a Republican administration.

Kennedy has spoken at length about his private discussions with Trump, specifically around the Kennedy-led Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement. Kennedy wants all Americans to be able to afford a healthier lifestyle and food choices. He has also said that President Trump will hold pharmaceutical companies to account in an administration in which Kennedy will play a vital role.

Kennedy has also said Trump is committed to policies to restore and strengthen the First Amendment, which has come under attack from the Biden administration, Vice President Kamala Harris, and her running mate Governor Tim Walz.

In addition, Kennedy told talk show host Tucker Carlson that he would be responsible for eliminating “corruption” from agencies such as the FDA, NIH, and the CDC.