By Louis Conte, Headlines Editor, The Kennedy Beacon

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is a government agency which has been captured by the pharmaceutical industry. It is supposed to protect the health of Americans but really protects the interests of Big Pharma.

The public pronouncements about COVID vaccines continue to paint a rosy picture. COVID vaccines are always described as being safe and effective.

The CDC’s director, Dr. Mandy Cohen, who often presents as a cheerleading chipmunk for the agency, claims that her whole family “is rolling up their sleeves.”

I suppose that Dr. Cohen is actually more of a guinea pig than a chipmunk, assuming she really took the boosters.

The arrogant behavior of the CDC is a textbook example of what independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. calls “corporate capture” – when a federal government agency devolves into protecting the industry it is supposed to regulate, instead of protecting the American people.

“As President, I will clean up the cesspool of corruption at CDC and force the public health agencies to come clean about COVID vaccines,” Kennedy has said.

He promises to throw the corporate hostage-takers out and bring resolute scientists into the CDC to refocus the agency on the health of Americans. RFK Jr. has made ending the scourge of chronic diseases afflicting the nation a top priority.

Epoch Times investigative journalist Zachary Stieber filed a Freedom of Information request with the CDC seeking information on a study about myocarditis after COVID vaccination. Myocarditis has been an adverse event associated with COVID vaccination. The question is what does the safety data reveal about the extent of the myocarditis problem. Stieber wanted to know what taxpayer-funded government data revealed.

The CDC responded with 148 blank pages.

Stieber was not even given a semicolon, he wrote on X.

One would envision that if the CDC possessed 148 pages of powerful safety data, they would want every American to see it. Instead, Stieber got 148 pages of blank, grammarless government arrogance.

If there were good news in those 148 sterilized pages, the CDC’s apparatchiks would have happily shown it to The Epoch Times.

Kennedy recently posted CDC documents from the 1970s which described how the agency protected Wyeth – which is now Pfizer – from public awareness of bad batches of vaccines.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr on X: “This is the incident that caused Wyeth (now Pfizer) to adopt the ‘small batch rule,’ an internal directive to break up batches among different regions so that the ‘hot’ batches would not all end up in one city where a cluster of deaths would attract notice. CDC also initiated its own policy…” / X .

Kennedy explained how the CDC manipulated data on vaccine-induced sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) to keep it hidden from the public.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has confronted the CDC’s culture of corruption for years. Hopefully, people will start listening to him.