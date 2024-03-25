By Louis Conte, Headlines Editor, The Kennedy Beacon
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is a government agency which has been captured by the pharmaceutical industry. It is supposed to protect the health of Americans but really protects the interests of Big Pharma.
The public pronouncements about COVID vaccines continue to paint a rosy picture. COVID vaccines are always described as being safe and effective.
The CDC’s director, Dr. Mandy Cohen, who often presents as a cheerleading chipmunk for the agency, claims that her whole family “is rolling up their sleeves.”
I suppose that Dr. Cohen is actually more of a guinea pig than a chipmunk, assuming she really took the boosters.
The arrogant behavior of the CDC is a textbook example of what independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. calls “corporate capture” – when a federal government agency devolves into protecting the industry it is supposed to regulate, instead of protecting the American people.
“As President, I will clean up the cesspool of corruption at CDC and force the public health agencies to come clean about COVID vaccines,” Kennedy has said.
He promises to throw the corporate hostage-takers out and bring resolute scientists into the CDC to refocus the agency on the health of Americans. RFK Jr. has made ending the scourge of chronic diseases afflicting the nation a top priority.
Epoch Times investigative journalist Zachary Stieber filed a Freedom of Information request with the CDC seeking information on a study about myocarditis after COVID vaccination. Myocarditis has been an adverse event associated with COVID vaccination. The question is what does the safety data reveal about the extent of the myocarditis problem. Stieber wanted to know what taxpayer-funded government data revealed.
The CDC responded with 148 blank pages.
Stieber was not even given a semicolon, he wrote on X.
One would envision that if the CDC possessed 148 pages of powerful safety data, they would want every American to see it. Instead, Stieber got 148 pages of blank, grammarless government arrogance.
If there were good news in those 148 sterilized pages, the CDC’s apparatchiks would have happily shown it to The Epoch Times.
Kennedy recently posted CDC documents from the 1970s which described how the agency protected Wyeth – which is now Pfizer – from public awareness of bad batches of vaccines.
Kennedy explained how the CDC manipulated data on vaccine-induced sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) to keep it hidden from the public.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has confronted the CDC’s culture of corruption for years. Hopefully, people will start listening to him.
The “batch” game plan was one of the most insidious plans by these corporations ever devised. My grandson almost died the day after he got his first shot….Was medivacked to hospital and fortunately his immune system and some anti inflammatories got him through….it was diagnosed as Myocarditis and he has had two more medivacked episodes since. He was 17 at the time, a healthy young man. Thank you for the honesty and courage, wishing you a great year.
RFK Jr must continue to seek the truth for the benefit of all Americans. In my opinion, all the 3 letter agencies of NIH are influenced by special interests. FDA has allowed about 500 Rx drugs to remain on the market with Black Box Warnings, which means they can cause DEATH of the patient. Bias decisions favorable to the manufacturer. What follows are only two historical medical bias events that I remember in my life as a pharmacist.
Over 50 years ago, my good friends had their first offspring. It was a beautiful infant girl that resembled her mother. She was a victim of SIDS at about 6 months old. The medical community somehow arrived at the concept that it was a new disease that was mysterious in origin. Out of New Zealand comes the story that researchers believed that the problem was an interaction between the chemical foam and the urine from the infant coming together and causing off gassing which was fatal. Recommendation was to encase the baby mattress in a waterproof plastic cover. Today, the astute medical community still believes it is a mysterious disease of unknown origin.
In reality, Wyeth Pharmaceuticals, which was merged into a number of Big Pharma corporations over the years knew what causes SIDS all these years. The basic issue is that to admit the origin of SIDS would have created a massive liability for them, and the answer was to miss direct, and miss inform and create a new mysterious disease.
RECEIVED An ARTICLE ON SUBSTACK THAT STATED THIS AND I CAN NO LONGER FIND THE CITATION! WHY? Was it removed intentionally or was it retracted as being false? I will continue to search for it. Looked legitimate to me.
Fast forward from the 1960’s to the 1980’s and the Big Pharma lawyers came up with the perfect solution. Vaccine manufacturers would be absolved of liability and a Federal Vaccine Court would be the adjudicator of anyone who claims their child was harmed or died from a vaccine injection. Here is the Wikipedia view on the issue:
1986 National Vaccine Injury Program
The second event was in my personal life and my wife acquired a chronic cough. Finally, she was hospitalized, and it disappeared. At home she liked the Right Gard spray deodorant from Gillette that smelled so pleasant, and she turned her head towards her arm when spraying and inhaled the deodorant. In the hospital, she used a roll-on and we realized the problem came from the Right Gard.
Being a buyer and having a Gillette salesman calling on me, I called him to inquire if they had any reports of harm being caused by the spray. The phone line went dead, and in a few minutes, he called back and apologized. He then denied any problem. He wanted to be sure who he was talking to. Fast forward six months, and Gillette announced they had changed their spray propellent in Right Gard because it was causing a hole in our ozone layer. Dodging liability issues is normal for corporations, and they employ Public Relation Firms to help solve their problems! The fact that the phrenic nerve controlling the diaphragm was probably being impacted by the propellent was off the table.
Happy to see RFK Jr. stays out of the mudslinging! It's refreshing to listen to a Presidential candidate that seeks to educate and seek the truth!