The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Living Well Locally's avatar
Living Well Locally
20m

EOs are easy to sign but they do elevate public awareness. Just as MAHA is doing with causes of poor health. The hard part comes when AGI data centers need more electricity than a region has and power sources have to expand quickly. America is poised to confront the age-old problem of health (and now beauty) being seen as separate from economy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Henry Lahore's avatar
Henry Lahore
1h

Beauty, unfortunately, does not include invisible sources of health problems:

Toxins such as DDT, Glyphosate, BPA, PCB, chlormequat chloride (90% of people), PFAS

https://vitamindwiki.com/tiki-index.php?page_id=3820

- - - - - - -

Microplastics in our food, water

https://vitamindwiki.com/tiki-index.php?page_id=10858

"microplastics ranked in the top 10 predictors of chronic disease"

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 American Values 2024
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture