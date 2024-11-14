By Adam Garrie The Kennedy Beacon

President-elect Trump has officially nominated Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). His appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.

Trump took to his Truth Social and then X to make the announcement, writing:

“I am thrilled to announce Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as The United States Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS). For too long, Americans have been crushed by the industrial food complex and drug companies who have engaged in deception, misinformation, and disinformation when it comes to Public Health. The Safety and Health of all Americans is the most important role of any Administration, and HHS will play a big role in helping ensure that everybody will be protected from harmful chemicals, pollutants, pesticides, pharmaceutical products, and food additives that have contributed to the overwhelming Health Crisis in this Country. Mr. Kennedy will restore these Agencies to the traditions of Gold Standard Scientific Research, and beacons of Transparency, to end the Chronic Disease epidemic, and to Make America Great and Healthy Again!”

Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to his X platform to congratulate Kennedy on his historic nomination. Musk has long associated himself with many of Kennedy’s public health views.

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) added to the warm reception Kennedy has received on X, saying, “Congratulations to @RobertKennedyJr on his nomination as Secretary of Health and Human Services. Finally, someone to detox the place after the Fauci era. Get ready for health care freedom and MAHA!”

The President-elect’s son, Donald Trump Jr., added his warm wishes to Kennedy, saying, “Robert F Kennedy Jr will be The Secretary of Health and Human Services! Promises Made Promises Kept.”. Trump Jr. accompanied his post with several photos of his family joining Kennedy during a falconry excursion.

For Kennedy, Trump’s announcement likely feels like vindication: for years, his warnings on multiple public health crises have been censored by big tech and legacy media.

The President-elect’s remarks echo those of Kennedy who has said on multiple occasions that when his uncle was president, American health agencies represented the “gold standard of scientific research.”

When Kennedy first declared his intention to run for president, he said that the censorship of his statements on health and fitness was a primary motivating factor for entering the race. Kennedy withdrew from the race, later saying that his “prayers were answered” when God sent him Donald Trump, a man who promised to give Kennedy back a voice long suppressed.

If confirmed, Kennedy will hold the most powerful cabinet position devoted to restoring the health of a nation in the midst of multiple epidemics. Kennedy has said that in two years, he will be able to make America healthy again by solving the multi-pronged ills of chronic disease, addiction, toxic processed foods and unsafe medications.

As the head of HHS, many powerful agencies will answer directly to Kennedy including the CDC, NIH, FDA, HIPPA, Medicare, Medicaid, CHIP and others.

When President Biden took office in 2021, one of his first decisions was to order social media companies to censor Kennedy’s statements. Now, the incoming president has given Kennedy an opportunity to turn his health warnings to the nation into concrete policy and enforcement actions. These can also help transform the U.S. from a sick nation that spends billions on healthcare into a healthy nation, where healthcare costs are manageable.

It is widely believed that Kennedy’s endorsement of President Trump helped him to secure a decisive election victory. The MAGA movement has embraced Make America Healthy Again (MAHA), a movement deeply associated with Kennedy.

Prior to appointing Kennedy, Trump promised to let him “go wild” on public health, a clear indication of the confidence the incoming president has in Kennedy’s ability to deliver.