By Sayer Ji, Special to The MAHA Report

As the founder of GreenMedInfo.com — a free resource with over 100,000 peer-reviewed studies — I’ve long witnessed how institutional paywalls and censorship have distanced the public from the very science they fund.



Earlier in the week, that changed.



The NIH Public Access Policy just went into effect, requiring all new NIH-funded research to be made freely accessible immediately upon publication. This is not just an administrative update. It’s a massive victory for:

✅ Scientific transparency

✅ Health freedom

✅ Accountability to the public

✅ Truth-based inquiry



But let’s be clear — this doesn’t mean the system is fixed. We still need to fight for the inclusion of negative results, prevent new exploitative publisher fees, and ensure true equity of access, not just the illusion of it.



I’ve written a new Substack unpacking why this moment matters, how we got here, and what comes next.

Why This Matters

For far too long, the American people have paid twice for medical research: first through taxes, and then again at the paywall.

Clinicians, educators, wellness practitioners, and citizen researchers were shut out from studies that could save lives—locked behind $40 PDFs and embargoes designed to protect publishing monopolies.

This new NIH policy changes that.

No more waiting a year to access results that could change clinical decisions today

No more suppression of inconvenient truths via slow publication pipelines

No more justification for public ignorance when public funding footed the bill

This is scientific democracy in action.

Beware the "Compliance Fees"

As with all reforms, resistance emerges — often masked as "compliance."

Certain academic publishers are already introducing new "processing" or "publishing" fees to compensate for the loss of paywalled revenue. This pay-to-publish model could shift the financial burden back onto scientists, small institutions, and even taxpayers.

Let's be clear: If a journal responds to open access by erecting new financial barriers, it should be barred from NIH contracts and subscriptions.

Access should not be sold back to the people who already paid for it.

A Deeper Look: The Filter That Quietly Disappeared

While today is a time for celebration, it also demands reflection.

We must not forget how natural medicine was targeted, suppressed, and systemically erased during recent years. One of the clearest examples?

In December 2021, at the height of pandemic-era censorship and medical orthodoxy, PubMed.gov quietly removed the "Complementary Medicine" filter from its public search tools.

That filter once allowed easy access to research on:

Acupuncture

Homeopathy

Herbal medicine

Nutritional interventions

Mind-body therapies

Energy healing

One click could unlock thousands of peer-reviewed studies. Then, overnight, it was gone.

The official explanation? "Low specificity." They claimed it retrieved too many articles—some not strictly related to CAM. While this may be technically true, the timing and silence around the change speak volumes.

Because this happened during the same period when:

In this context, removing the Complementary Medicine filter was not just a technical update. It was a digital erasure. A quiet, bureaucratic, plausibly deniable form of censorship.

And yet, almost no one noticed.

GreenMedInfo: Still Standing, Still Free

While PubMed removed access, we preserved it.

When natural health was blacklisted, we built a sanctuary. When public tools were disabled, we created private ones—powered by integrity, not industry.

Since 2008, GreenMedInfo.com has served as the world's largest open-access database of natural healing research:

Over 100,000 peer-reviewed studies

More than 10,000 searchable health topics

Curated by hand, not algorithm

100% free to the public

Fully independent from pharmaceutical, government, or corporate control

This platform took over 20 years to build. It exists because we knew this day would come. And we wanted to be ready.

Now, as NIH tears down the wall, GreenMedInfo offers the map.

RFK Jr. and the Restoration of Public Health

Let's name it: this policy shift would not have happened without the movement that placed Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at the helm of the Department of Health and Human Services.

For years, RFK Jr. stood as a lonely voice challenging regulatory capture, pharmaceutical collusion, and the censorship of inconvenient science.

This is why people voted for the Unity ticket.

This is why they demanded bold leadership in HHS.

And this is what that leadership looks like: restoring science to the people who fund it.

Call to Action: A New Era Needs a New Ecosystem

This NIH policy is not the end. It's a beginning.

We now call on:

Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, RFK Jr., and the new reformers to ensure open access platforms like GreenMedInfo are integrated into or are used to inspire future iterations of the national health information transparency infrastructure

NIH and NLM to restore searchable, accessible pathways for complementary and integrative health literature

Medical schools, researchers, and libraries to embrace community-led, censorship-resistant knowledge repositories

Public science must include all science—not just what fits the prevailing pharmaceutical model.

How You Can Support This Vision

If this shift toward transparency inspires you, don't just celebrate—participate.

Here's how:

Final Word

To those who fought for NIH reform: Bravo.

To those who remember what was erased: We see you.

To those ready to build the future of medicine, truth, and freedom: Welcome.

The gates are open. The truth is rising. Let's walk through—together.

Let’s not just celebrate the unlocking of science.



Let’s reclaim it.