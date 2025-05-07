By Adam Garrie The Kennedy Beacon

President Trump has just announced Dr. Casey Means as his nominee for Surgeon General of the United States.

Means, a Stanford-educated metabolic health and preventive medicine specialist, is a widely read author who has been active in the health reform community for decades. Her book, Good Energy: The Surprising Connection Between Metabolism and Limitless Health, was a New York Times best seller in 2024.

In making the announcement, President Trump said, “Casey has impeccable ‘MAHA’ credentials, and will work closely with our wonderful Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., to ensure a successful implementation of our Agenda in order to reverse the Chronic Disease Epidemic, and ensure Great Health, in the future, for ALL Americans. Her academic achievements, together with her life’s work, are absolutely outstanding. Dr. Casey Means has the potential to be one of the finest Surgeon Generals in United States History. Congratulations to Casey!”

Previously, the president had nominated Dr. Janette Nesheiwat. While no reason for the change has been offered, the president said, “Secretary Kennedy looks forward to working with Dr. Janette Nesheiwat in another capacity at HHS.”

Means, along with her brother Calley Means, has been a central part of the MAHA movement, supporting Kennedy’s policies and agenda at HHS and other agencies. Calley is currently a White House advisor focused on assisting Kennedy and other members of the president’s MAHA Commission created shortly after his 2025 Inauguration.

Casey Means has long been a fierce critic of the medical and scientific establishment. “This is a spiritual crisis,” Means said regarding the chronic health epidemic. “We are choosing death over life, we are choosing darkness over light. We need a return to courage. We need a return to common sense and intuition. We need a return to awe for the sheer miraculousness of our lives. We need all hands on deck.”