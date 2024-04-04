By Adam Garrie, The Kennedy Beacon

The political advocacy group, No Labels, announced that it will drop plans to back what it called a “bipartisan unity” presidential ticket in the 2024 election. The 501(c)(4) group was formed to study the feasibility of backing a “centrist” presidential campaign that could challenge President Biden and former president Trump.

“No Labels is ending our effort to put forth a Unity ticket in the 2024 presidential election,” Nancy Jacobson, No Labels’ founder and CEO, said in a statement. She added, “No such candidates emerged, so the responsible course of action is for us to stand down.”

The group had hoped to persuade voters in swing states to back a viable alternative to candidates from legacy parties and established third parties. Jacobson said No Labels could not “identify candidates with a credible path to winning the White House.” However, she added, “Americans remain more open to an independent presidential run, and hungrier for unifying national leadership, than ever before.”

No Labels had been criticized for its mission of encouraging people to vote against the candidates of the legacy parties rather than work towards backing a candidate with a proactive set of values and policies of his or her own.

The absence of a No Labels candidate appears at first glance to help Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is polling better than any independent since Ross Perot in 1992.