The Kennedy Beacon

The Kennedy Beacon

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anne Dachel's avatar
Anne Dachel
5h

Keep in mind that the same FDA that approved all the toxins in our food also approved all the toxins in children’s vaccines. They all need to go.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Anna Lafferty's avatar
Anna Lafferty
5h

Go Bobby!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 American Values 2024
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture