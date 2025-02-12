By Adam Garrie and staff of The Kennedy Beacon

In a 52-48 tally, Tulsi Gabbard has been confirmed as the next Director of National Intelligence (DNI). The Senate confirmation vote followed strict party lines with the exception of Senator Mitch McConnell, the lone Republican to vote against Gabbard. No Democrats voted to confirm her.

Also on Wednesday, the senate voted to limit debate on Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s nomination to Secretary of Health and Human Services, paving the way for a confirmation expected to happen in the coming few days. The vote also followed party lines, with all 53 Republicans in favor and all 47 Democrats opposed.

Elon Musk responded to the Gabbard confirmation on X, writing “Yeah! Congratulations!” Senator Markwayne (OK-R) posted, also on X, that the Kennedy vote will happen tomorrow, February 13.

As DNI, Gabbard will assume leadership over the powerful Intelligence Community (IC). She will oversee eighteen agencies in all, including the CIA, the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of State, Air Force Intelligence, Army Intelligence, Coast Guard Intelligence, the Department of Energy, and the Department of State.

In her new post, Gabbard becomes the top intelligence advisor to President Trump, reporting directly to him.

Gabbard faced strong criticisms from Senate Democrats due to her positions as a civil libertarian and advocate for individual rights. Her record as an opponent of interventionist wars was also criticized by many Democrats, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York.

Some GOP Senators, including Senators Collins and Murkowski, who had previously expressed skepticism about Gabbard's positions, voted to confirm following reports that both the Vice President, JD Vance, and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) head, Elon Musk, encouraged Republican unity.

Such an approach looks like it will help Kennedy.

Gabbard’s confirmation is historic, insofar as she is the first DNI to have strongly criticized her predecessors and the wider intelligence community for its violation of individual liberties. She has also expressed her view that prominent whistleblowers, including Edward Snowden, provided the country with important information about malfeasance within the IC.