By Adam Garrie The Kennedy Beacon

The date has been set: On January 29, the Senate Committee on Finance will hold a confirmation hearing for Robert F. Kennedy Jr., President Trump’s nominee to lead the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). The hearing could roll over into a second day, January 30.

The full committee hearing will begin at 10 a.m in the Dirksen Senate Office Building, room 215. The public is encouraged to attend, subject to seating availability.

HHS is the largest public health body in the United States, overseeing a budget of roughly $1.7 trillion. The Kennedy Beacon recently published a piece detailing the role this department plays in shaping public health policy.

During the hearing, committee members will question Kennedy on his policies and record. Afterward, the committee will vote on whether to send Kennedy’s nomination to the Senate floor.

Subject to committee approval, a simple majority vote of the full Senate is required to confirm Kennedy as the nation’s next Secretary of HHS. If Senators are deadlocked, Vice President Vance will break the tie.

Many Kennedy supporters have begun contacting Senators to encourage a speedy confirmation. AV PAC has been a key part of this effort.

Sayer Ji, founder of the alternative medicine portal, Greenmedinfo, told the Beacon: “Please show your support for Bobby before the confirmation hearing. As January 29 approaches, your support is more crucial than ever. This hearing is a pivotal moment for U.S. public health policy, and RFK Jr. stands ready to steer the Department of Health and Human Services toward greater transparency and accountability.”

Ji called on the public to email their Senators, and to attend the hearing.

The following Senators sit on the committee.

Majority members:

Chuck Grassley(R - IA)

John Cornyn(R - TX)

John Thune (Senate Majority Leader - SD)

Tim Scott(R - SC)

Bill Cassidy(R - LA)

James Lankford(R - OK)

Steve Daines(R - MT)

Todd Young(R - IN)

John Barrasso(R - WY)

Ron Johnson(R - WI)

Thom Tillis(R - NC)

Marsha Blackburn(R - TN)

Roger Marshall(R - KS)

Minority Members:

Maria Cantwell(D - WA)

Michael F. Bennet(D - CO)

Mark R. Warner(D - VA)

Sheldon Whitehouse(D - RI)

Maggie Hassan(D - NH)

Catherine Cortez Masto(D - NV)

Elizabeth Warren(D - MA)

Bernie Sanders(D-VT)

Tina Smith(D - MN)

Ben Luján(D - NM)

Raphael Warnock(D - GA)

Peter Welch(D - VT)