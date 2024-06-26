By Adam Garrie, Breaking News Reporter, The Kennedy Beacon

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced that he will in fact participate in a debate with President Biden and former president Trump.

He will do so on X, formerly Twitter, simultaneously with the CNN debate.

CNN broke all precedent and defied FEC guidance to both organize and host the first pre-convention debate in modern history, without consulting the Commission on Presidential Debates. Adding to the dubious nature of this “debate,” the Biden campaign specifically stipulated that the sitting president would not participate if Kennedy were invited. CNN’s move has met with increasing criticism from new-media outlets, including from Breaking Points hosts Saagar Enjeti and Krystal Ball.

But Kennedy has not let this prevent him from going directly to the American people. He announced that he will respond in real time on X (formerly known as Twitter) to all the questions posed to Biden and Trump.

In a video post on X, Kennedy said, “They tried to take away your independent choice for president and I’m not going to let them. Watch the presidential debate as it is supposed to be and decide for yourself. Streaming right here on X and http://TheRealDebate.com.”

As noted previously in the Beacon, Kennedy’s campaign has used podcasts and social media arguably more effectively than any prior presidential candidate. Now, by going directly to X rather than to a cable channel whose ratings have been in decline, Kennedy is affirming his commitment to modern, interactive, and meaningful voter engagement.

Kennedy’s real-time debate will take place on X, June 27 at 9 p.m. Eastern / 6 p.m. Pacific, concurrently with CNN’s debate.