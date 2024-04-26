On the George Janko podcast on Thursday, April 25, presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. revealed that some of his family members asked President Biden to provide the candidate with Secret Service protection.

During the podcast, Kennedy said, “You have to be able to have disputes with people and continue to love them.” “I love my siblings. I know they love me. In fact, I know when they were with President Biden this time that they asked him… a number of them told me that ‘we asked him to give Secret Service protection.’ So, that’s an act of love.”

No word from the Biden admin.

Protection is usually granted within 120 days of the general election, but many candidates, including RFK Jr.’s uncle, Senator Edward Kennedy, received Secret Service protection more than a year before the election – 441 days prior — even though he hadn’t announced. Herman Cain received it more than a year before the election. Barack Obama received it 551 days before the election.

However, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s numerous requests, beginning in May 2023, have so far been denied by the Biden administration, as reported by The Kennedy Beacon.

As noted by Blake Fleetwood in the Beacon, the Kennedy campaign funds are being drained to provide the security detail he requires; several serious threats against his safety have already occurred, resulting in three arrests.