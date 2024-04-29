By Adam Garrie, The Kennedy Beacon

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has officially qualified for the 2024 presidential ballot in California after the Kennedy-Shanahan ticket received the nomination of the American Independent Party of California and filed paperwork with the California Secretary of State on Monday, April 29.

Kennedy is also officially on the ballot in the key swing state of Michigan, as well as in Utah and Iowa. He has completed signature collection in seven additional states: New Hampshire, Nevada, Hawaii, North Carolina, Idaho, Texas and Nebraska. He and his team are aggressively pursuing ballot access in all 50 states.

California carries 54 votes in the electoral college, the largest of any state, but all is not shimmering in the Golden State. California is the epicenter of several ongoing crises including rocketing housing costs, crushing living costs, homelessness, and crime, even though California is the most taxed state of the union.

Even Governor Gavin Newsom admitted that his authoritarian approach to Covid-19 was ill-advised, something that Kennedy said when Newsom enforced shut downs of small businesses, schools, beaches, parks and places of worship.

While Californians are beginning to think twice about the policies of President Biden and Governor Newsom, former president Trump remains unpopular in a state that resoundingly rejected him twice.