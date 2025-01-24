By The Kennedy Beacon

A day after President Trump signed an executive order to declassify records related to the assassinations of John F. Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has weighed in on X, on an issue close to his heart.

“JFK warned that ‘The very word ‘secrecy’ is repugnant in a free and open society’”; and we are as a people inherently and historically opposed to secrecy,” wrote Kennedy. “We decided long ago that the dangers of excessive and unwarranted concealment of pertinent facts far outweighed the dangers which are cited to justify it.”

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., president Trump’s nominee to lead the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), has been outspoken about his desire for assassination records to be released to the public. In 2021, for example, he along with his cousin, Patrick Kennedy, expressed deep disappointment when former president Biden postponed the release of documents related to the JFK assassination.

At the time, Kennedy told Politico: “It’s an outrage against American democracy. We’re not supposed to have secret governments within the government.” He continued, “How the hell is it 58 years later, and what in the world could justify not releasing these documents?”

In addition to postponing the declassification of JFK documents in 2021, the Biden administration continued to block their release in 2022 and 2023 as well.

In his post today, Kennedy echoed his earlier sentiments, writing:

The 60-year strategy of lies and secrecy, disinformation, censorship, and defamation employed by Intel officials to obscure and suppress troubling facts about JFK’s assassination has provided the playbook for a series of subsequent crises — the MLK and RFK assassinations, Vietnam, 9/11, the Iraq war and COVID — that have each accelerated the subversion of our exemplary democracy by the Military/Medical Industrial Complex and pushed us further down the road toward totalitarianism.

Kennedy continued, “A government that withholds information is inherently fearful of its citizens’ ability to make informed decisions and participate actively in democracy.”

Trump’s January 23 executive order stated, in part:

The Executive Order establishes the policy that, more than 50 years after these assassinations, the victims’ families and the American people deserve the truth. Specifically, the Order directs the Director of National Intelligence and other appropriate officials to: (1) Present a plan within 15 days for the full and complete release of all John F. Kennedy assassination records; and (2) Immediately review the records relating to the Robert F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr. assassinations and present a plan for their full and complete release within 45 days.

As Robert F. Kennedy Jr. prepares for his hearing before the Senate Finance Committee next week, he closed his X post by thanking President Trump “for trusting American citizens and for taking the first step down the road towards reversing this disastrous trajectory.”