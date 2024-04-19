By Leah Watson, The Kennedy Beacon

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has won access to the ballot in Michigan, another major battleground state.

Team Kennedy has filed all necessary documents in Michigan, officially putting Kennedy and his running mate, Nicole Shanahan, on the ballot. He’s also officially on the ballot in Utah — and has gathered enough signatures or party votes to qualify for the ballot in New Hampshire, Nevada, Hawaii, North Carolina, Idaho, Nebraska, and Iowa.

Michigan has reported large numbers of people dissatisfied with President Biden and former president Trump. Those numbers suggest voters are looking for an alternative.

According to a Marketing Resource Group Michigan poll, Kennedy is leading Biden by 1% among Independent voters. He’s polling at 22% while Biden and Trump are at 21% and 23%, respectively. Additionally, in Michigan, “45% are either voting for third-party or independent candidates in the 2024 Presidential race.”

As reported by The Kennedy Beacon, Democrats have been slowly losing their grip on Michigan, especially within the African American community. Although traditionally a Democratic state, the younger generation of African Americans in Michigan is now veering towards Republicans and independents.

Team Kennedy’s press announcement about gaining ballot access in Michigan shared that Kennedy and Shanahan were nominated for president and vice president by the Natural Law Party in Michigan. Founded in 1992, the Natural Law Party of Michigan was designed to “bring the light of science into politics.” Tired of being ignored by the government, the founders of the Natural Law Party sought change by utilizing the rules of natural law. This was done by funding “cost-effective, prevention-oriented solutions to America’s pressing problems.” The Party has promoted and demanded reforms in the areas of education, health, elections, crime, trade, foreign policy, and the environment.

Many of Kennedy’s values and policy proposals align with those of the Natural Law Party, particularly his long-standing commitment to the environment and his determination to end the chronic disease epidemic.

The Natural Law Party encourages independent candidates to run for office according to their independent principles. In welcoming Kennedy and Shanahan to the Party in Michigan, Doug Dern, Chairman of the Natural Law Party, called Kennedy “the most qualified candidate in the modern-day history of America.”

According to Team Kennedy, Kennedy will celebrate his ballot access win on Sunday, April 21 when he hosts “A Night of Laughter” comedy show at the Royal Oak Theatre near Detroit.