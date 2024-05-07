Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, and owner of X (formerly Twitter), today re-tweeted presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s tweet of a link to the new short film, “Who is Bobby Kennedy?”

Musk’s two words, which reach his 182 million followers, are: “Worth Watching.”

Conceived, filmed and produced by Apple TV +’s The Morning Show creator Jay Carson and director Mike Piscitelli, the 30-minute film (infomercial) tells Kennedy’s story in an eloquent, candid, motivating, and entertaining way. It details how the prevailing narrative about him – “crazy,” “dangerous,” “unhinged” – bears little resemblance to the reality of who he is and the work he’s done as a successful environmental attorney and corruption fighter.”

American Values 2024, a super PAC currently supporting Kennedy’s run for president, purchased the film from Carson and Piscitelli and launched it on May 3.

AV24 is suing Meta (owner of Facebook and Instagram) following its blatant censorship of the film, as covered in The Kennedy Beacon.