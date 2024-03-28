American Values 2024, the super PAC supporting Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for president (and the funder of The Kennedy Beacon), raised $2.1 million following Kennedy’s announcement of a VP running mate on March 26.

AV24 raised the money during a fundraiser in Berkeley (at Skates on the Bay restaurant), following the official announcement in Oakland of Nicole Shanahan as Kennedy’s running mate. Around 60 donors attended the event.

Mark Gorton, AV24 co-chair, who donated an additional $1 million of his own money to the PAC, said: “We are building a movement here. They are so many people in this country who are so upset at what has happened to our democracy— and how corrupt our government has been and how captured it has been.”

Referencing his and others’ latest contributions, Gorton, who chairs AV24 with Tony Lyons, continued, “We’re looking to spend this money in transformative ways — ways that move the way the country thinks about Bobby, about our political system, and what needs to be done — because every day Bobby’s out campaigning, we’re pushing through messages… it’s a victory by itself.”

Gorton added, “I know that my money is going to be well spent no matter what. We’re looking to do dynamic, creative, innovative things that are going to change the way the country thinks and catalyze the movement.”