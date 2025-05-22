By The Kennedy Beacon

In February, President Trump established the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) Commission and appointed Health and Human Services Secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., to run it. Kennedy’s task was to address the root causes of what he has frequently called the ‘chronic disease epidemic’ in America, and to issue an initial report about that crisis within 100 days of the commission’s launch.

Kennedy now has done so. On Thursday, he released the MAHA Commission’s report, entitled “The MAHA Report: Making Our Children Healthy Again,” which prior to its release the legacy media had been spinning as a set of harmful plans that would doom the agricultural industry, our nation’s farmers, and everyday Americans.

The report, published by the White House as a 68-page document with 522 footnotes, provides an assessment of the failures of both public health policy makers and private sector forces that have combined to create what the report’s authors describe as “the stark reality of American children’s declining health.”

Vani Hari, New York Times best-selling author and founder of FoodBabe & Truvani, praised the transformative ideas laid out by Kennedy and team. “Never before in our executive branch of government have we seen this kind of truth and transparency about the food system and its effects on our health,” Hari told The Kennedy Beacon. “This is a new era – I feel vindicated after tirelessly being attacked for sounding the alarm about the harms of ultra-processed foods, food additives and the agrochemicals we use in this country.”

Hari continued, “America has over 10,000 chemicals allowed for use in our food, while Europe only allows 400. America uses 24% of the world’s pesticides, while being only 4% of the world’s population. We have the worst rates of chronic disease than any other developing nation. If the rates can be reversed, this report will go down in history as being the catalyst for crucial policy making that will protect the American people instead of the profits of industry.”

According to the report’s authors, a combination of Cabinet officials and administration scientific leaders, there are four main areas that have led the United States to have a lower life expectancy for its citizens than other countries with developed economies:

1. The Shift to Ultra-Processed foods

2. The Cumulative Load of Chemicals in our Environment

3. The Crisis of Childhood Behavior in the Digital Age

4. The Over-medicalization of Our Kids

High in the report, the authors declare, “today’s children are the sickest generation in American history in terms of chronic disease.” Part of the reason: pesticides, herbicides, and insecticides, which, according to the report, Big Ag may be using at dangerous levels.

Prior to the report’s release, The National Corn Growers Association [NCGA] and other groups from the farming industry voiced concerns that the commission would misrepresent them and ultimately hurt their bottom line. “Should the MAHA Commission Report baselessly attack and, worse yet, make claims that are simply untrue against the hardworking men and women who feed our nation, it will make further cooperation on this initiative very difficult and potentially put American food production at risk. We urge President Trump to ensure that the MAHA Commission report is based on sound science and evidence-based claims rather than opinions and preferences of social influencers and single-issue activists with little to no experience in actual farming and food production.”

The actual report was careful to keep in check direct criticism of Big Ag practices and products, including the herbicide glyphosate, a weed killer believed by many to be a main contributor to Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a cancer, However, the report listed “crop protection tools” as a risk to children, stating, “[it] raised concerns about possible links between some of these products and adverse health outcomes, especially in children.”

Still, the NCGA were, as their headline reads, “deeply troubled” by the report, writing that it “denigrates the safety of key pesticides used by corn growers and other farmers.” The association issued its own statement after the MAHA Commission report was released:

“The Make America Healthy Again Report is filled with fear-based rather than science-based information about pesticides,” the NCGA posted on its website. “We are deeply troubled that claims of this magnitude are being made without any scientific basis or regard to a long history of EPA expert evaluations about these products. Decades of extensive research and testing show that pesticides, including atrazine and glyphosate, can be applied safely for their intended uses. If the administration’s goal is to bring more efficiency to government, then why is the secretary of Health and Human Services duplicating efforts by raising questions about pesticides that have been answered repeatedly through research and reviews by federal regulatory bodies.”

John Klar, attorney, author, Vermont farmer and contributor to The Kennedy Beacon, pushed back against such criticism. “Despite widespread negativity toward the MAHA Commission Report, even before it was issued, it is hard to understand what any American would find objectionable,” he wrote in an e-mail to the Beacon. “The Report addresses multiple causes of the undeniable increase of disease in our children, including food, social media, lack of exercise and sleep, and environmental chemical exposures. It thoroughly documents these problems, then proposes a list of actions, including evidence-based study, pro-growth policies, and a transformation of our food, health, and scientific systems to respond to this crisis.”

Continued Klar, “As a farmer and grandfather, I enthusiastically support providing healthier, whole foods for future generations, reducing chemical and social media exposures, and improving health outcomes for all. This does not require an assault on our farmers, but an alignment of federal policies to support and incentivize them to respond to dire needs. This is a business opportunity for those who grow food!"

Vaccines and Medications

Section four of the report is particularly revelatory, as it challenges the established notion among public health officials in previous administrations that vaccines and medications, once approved for use, are beyond further investigation and even beyond criticism.

“Since 1986, for the average child, by one year of age, the number of recommended vaccines on the CDC childhood schedule has increased from 3 injections to 29 injections (including in utero exposures from vaccines administered to the mother),” the report’s authors write. “The number of vaccinations on the American vaccine schedule exceeds the number of vaccinations on many European schedules, including Denmark, which has nearly half as many as the U.S. Yet, no trials have compared the advisability and safety of the U.S. vaccine schedule as compared to other nations.”

The report details how the vaccine industry has attained a unique shield to the product liability other companies operating in different sectors face. Moreover, it states that many vaccines are mandated as a requisite for public school enrollment. However, the report’s authors point out that in half of European countries, schools do not mandate any vaccines.

The report further concludes that both public and private sector censorship of scientists critical of some elements of the CDC’s childhood vaccine schedule, has resulted in a culture of fear among the scientific community.

“Physicians who question or deviate from the CDC’s vaccine schedule may face professional repercussions, including scrutiny from licensing boards and potential disciplinary action,” the authors of the report write. “The American Medical Association (AMA), for example, adopted a new policy aimed at ‘addressing public health disinformation’ that called to ensure licensing boards have the authority to take disciplinary action against health professionals for spreading health-related disinformation.”

As the public and press process the first MAHA Commission Report, the team that created it will get back to work: in keeping with President Trump’s mandate when he established the commission in February, Kennedy and his colleagues now have 80 days to create a strategy for how the federal government should respond to the information presented in the report.

In a press conference at the White House later on Thursday, Kennedy thanked President Trump for his vigorous support of the MAHA agenda. “This is the beginning of a national conversation [over health],” Kennedy said, adding: it is also a “call to action” for “common sense.”