MAHA has entered the cumbersome world of health insurance, promising to make life a bit easier for everyday Americans who regularly feel crippled and confused by health insurance company’s archaic processes and requirements.

On Monday, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz announced, in a press conference, their commitment to change the way insurance companies will handle patient claims.

The commitment follows a meeting between Kennedy, Oz and major insurers such as UnitedHealth Group Inc’s United Healthcare, Blue Cross Blue Shield Association and Kaiser Permanente. The parties agreed to streamline the process of getting prior approval by reducing the scope of claims that require such approval.

The insurers also pledged to keep authorizations valid for 90 days if patients switch insurers and to make these changes by January 1, 2026. The insurers further pledged to standardize electronic submissions by January 1, 2027.

This historic move will speed up health insurance claim processing for 80% of Americans.

“We’re cutting through the bureaucratic mess that’s been delaying care for too many Americans,” Kennedy said in announcing the changes. “These insurers have stepped up to make real changes that will put patients first.” He added, “This is about giving doctors and patients the freedom to make health decisions without unnecessary hurdles. It’s a big step toward a system that works for people, not paperwork.”

Crucially, the new commitments did not require lengthy and contentious legislation, nor did they come as the result of a presidential executive action that would have been subject to judicial challenges by special interest groups. Instead, the voluntary commitments follow Kennedy’s and Oz’s lengthy talks with executives from the health insurance behemoths.

“Prior authorization has been a nightmare for too many,” Oz said after he and Kennedy struck the deal with insurers. “We’re making it faster, clearer, and fairer so patients get the care they need when they need it.” He continued, “Imagine a world where your doctor’s decision isn’t second-guessed by a fax machine. That’s where we’re headed with these reforms.”