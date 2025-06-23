The MAHA Report

llaw555
7h

I’ll join the rant for a moment. AI is not the way. I know two people who got the news that they have cancer over a computer portal. Lovely.

I don’t use western poison , I mean medicine, so unless these criminal insurance companies are going to start covering Homeopathy , Naturopathy and Chinese Medicine, it’s of no use to me.

Kevin Beck
6h

I think this is a great step forward. I've had to deal with this issue for 20 years while being a part-time caretaker for my father. Every non-standard medical procedure he underwent required prior approval from his insurance company. Three times we had to schedule surgery for him in a short window that his doctor offered, and the insurance company requested the right to approve of the surgery. Their approval time usually took us beyond the window of available dates, which forced us to reschedule surgery and get a NEW prior approval from the insurance company, usually because they said the first one expired.

I definitely applaud this action by RFK and Oz.

