By Adam Garrie, Breaking News Reporter, The Kennedy Beacon

During a Cabinet meeting on Thursday, Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Robert F. Kennedy Jr., announced that President Trump has authorized a wide-ranging study into the causes of the nation’s autism epidemic.

Earlier in the year, President Trump had tasked Kennedy to chair his new presidential commission to make America healthy again and more specifically to investigate rising autism rates. The latest announcement made good on that commitment.

Speaking to other Cabinet members and the press, Kennedy said, “We’ve launched a massive testing and research effort that will involve hundreds of scientists from around the world. By September, we will know what caused the massive autism epidemic in the U.S., and we will be able to eliminate those exposures.”

Following Kennedy’s remarks, the president commented that decades ago childhood autism rates were approximately 1 in 10,000 children. Today, according to the CDC, the odds are 1 in 36.

Referring to this dramatic shift, the president suggested that “something artificial” was likely the cause of today’s autism rates, such as, he said, poor-quality foods or vaccines. Kennedy did not offer a view on the origins of the epidemic.

Kennedy’s announcement, which comes during Autism Awareness Month, represents the fulfillment of a longstanding promise to address the multiple chronic health epidemics facing the country.

Decades before joining the current administration, Kennedy directly assisted thousands of families whose children were diagnosed with autism, often at a very young age. Although some independent studies suggest higher autism rates in children who are heavily vaccinated compared to an unvaccinated control group, the CDC and other federal agencies have been accused of ignoring this science.

One such study positing a link between vaccines and autism was conducted by epidemiologist Anthony Mawson. A research paper co-authored by Marry Holland, Louis Conte, Robert Krakow, and Lisa Colin, titled Unanswered Questions From The Vaccine Injury Compensation Program, addresses longstanding government coverups of cases where families of vaccine-injured children, suffering from autism, were compensated.

But, for the millions of Americans living with autism, Kennedy’s new, robust study could bring something of greater importance than compensation — answers.