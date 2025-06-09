The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Kane's avatar
Michael Kane
1d

GREAT WORK SECRETARY KENNEDY!!! #MAHA

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
1d

Great move. Big Pharma and its puppet scientists are big mad. Show the American people how much they got bribed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
58 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 American Values 2024
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture