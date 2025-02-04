By Adam Garrie and Jennifer Galardi, The Kennedy Beacon

In a tally symptomatic of deep partisan divides in Washington, the Senate Committee on Finance voted to advance Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s nomination for Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services to the Senate floor.

In the 14-13 decision, every Republican member of the Committee voted to advance Kennedy’s confirmation while all Democrats voted “no.”

This paves the way for a full confirmation vote by all 100 senators, expected to happen next week. If Kennedy wins over a simple majority of senators, he will be the next HHS Secretary. Should the full senate vote result in a tie, Vice President JD Vance will break the tie in Kennedy’s favor.

In the weeks leading up to the Finance Committee vote, multiple outside organizations poured money into public facing and behind the scenes campaigns designed to thwart Kennedy’s confirmation. In the run up to the full senate vote, these campaigns are expected to grow in size and scope.

While the big money opposition to Kennedy’s confirmation came from both Republican and Democrat aligned PACs and other non-profits, ultimately, the vote came down to straightforward party loyalties. Even senators who had expressed skepticism about Kennedy’s policies on the Republican side, notably Senator Cassidy (R-LA), voted to advance the confirmation.

No doubt, Republican senators felt outside pressure from voters and Kennedy supporters to confirm.

In a bold move, Nicole Shanahan, once Kennedy’s Vice Presidential pick, posted a video on X stating she would spend whatever it takes to primary senate members who voted against her former boss. “While Bobby may be willing to play nice, I won’t,” warned Shanahan. “If you vote against him I will personally fund challengers to primary you in your next election and I will enlist hundreds of thousands to join me,” she continued. She ended with a final ultimatum: “You’re either on the side of transparency and accountability or you are standing in the way. The choice is yours. Please choose wisely.”

Shanahan also encouraged people to call their senators encouraging them to vote to confirm Kennedy. Many took her advice. And MAHA moms and other supporters of the health freedom movement played a role, too. Reportedly the congressional phone lines were flooded with voters demanding their representatives vote “yes” to Kennedy.

The populist sentiment that characterizes both MAGA and MAHA has put pressure on all lawmakers to either fall in line with President Trump’s nominees or step aside.

The momentum for Kennedy’s confirmation and MAHA’s presence in Washington D.C. began well before the hearings last week. There was a special brunch the Sunday before inauguration day for a who’s who in the health and wellness community. From policy wonks to celeb fitness trainers, online influencers to ex- governors, the room buzzed with excitement for Kennedy and what it would mean to shift the way Americans approach health.

Monday’s festivities culminated in the first ever MAHA inaugural ball at Washington’s Waldorf Astoria. At no time in history has there been an entire inauguration ball dedicated to those with a vested interest in health, proving that Americans’ wellness and vitality is no longer taking a back seat to defense and national security.

The parties didn’t stop there. There was a huge bash at the DC Hilton after Kennedy’s first round of questioning last Wednesday. Speakers included Calley Means, Del Bigtree, and Tony Lyons, co-founder of the AV PAC. More importantly, healthy servings of Masa brand chips made with organic corn cooked in beef tallow and sans any seed oils, were on offer on tables scattered throughout the ballroom. Some guests were so enthusiastic, they took it upon themselves to bust open the display bags and start munching.

Another private event was held after the second round of hearings at Maestro’s Steakhouse on Thursday evening. Guests talked about deceptive nutritional research, corporate capture, and how the MAHA movement has unified people who normally would never be caught in conversation together.

The enthusiasm and activism in D.C. and across the country all proved effective. Kennedy is on to the full senate vote.