By Adam Garrie, The Kennedy Beacon

New York City radio legend Frank Morano has officially endorsed independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in the 2024 presidential election.

From his home on legendary station WABC, Morano can be heard every night and into the morning on The Other Side of Midnight with Frank Morano. Morano has never shied away from political debates, but unlike many major radio hosts, he has traditionally refused to make public endorsements of presidential candidates. This makes his Kennedy endorsement all the more unique and is a testament to a candidate reaching out directly to Americans and listening to their concerns and goals.

Morano’s endorsement comes as Kennedy supporters look to collect the requisite 45,000 signatures between April 16 and May 28 to get the candidate on the state’s general election ballot. Morano’s endorsement was announced during an exclusive interview with the candidate which can be heard here.

Morano began his discussion with the candidate by shining a light on the arcane process independent candidates must go through in order to get their name on the ballot. Kennedy blamed this issue on the DNC and RNC, calling them “private clubs that can make rules as restrictive as they want.”

Kennedy was particularly critical of the DNC “putting their thumb on the scales” during a Democratic primary in which no major candidate was given a transparent opportunity to challenge the incumbent. Despite such obstacles, Kennedy told Morano he will be on the ballot in all 50 states while Morano pledged to help with Kennedy's ballot access signature drive in the Empire State.

Kennedy further told Morano that the nation’s crippling national debt will limit the prosperity of the average citizen while accusing his electoral opponents of failing to address this issue.

Kennedy also criticized Biden and Trump for ignoring the epidemic of chronic disease, which impacts 60% of the population. By contrast, during the presidency of John F. Kennedy, it stood at 6%. Kennedy blamed the increase on chemicals in processed foods and industrial farming practices that fail to deliver healthy foods to consumers.

Turning to civil liberties, Kennedy expressed his disappointment with a House of Representatives vote that renewed the controversial FISA Section 702, which allows warrantless surveillance of American citizens. Kennedy said the legislation violates the 4th Amendment while criticizing both the surveillance state and major corporations that harvest data with little or no user consent. Kennedy characterized this dystopian reality as a “merger of state and corporate power.”

For decades, Frank Morano has delighted audiences with his straight-shooting views on subjects ranging from daily life in the country’s biggest city to the major issues impacting the country and wider world. Morano has gained a reputation as an encyclopedic expert in New York city, state and national politics, something praised by Kennedy during the interview.

According to a recent poll from Siena College Research Institute, 41% of New Yorkers would prefer the next president not to be Joe Biden nor Donald Trump. By comparison, 28% of New York voters would like to see Biden stay in the Oval Office with the same number hoping for Trump’s return.

This presents Kennedy with a unique opportunity to secure votes in a state his father represented as a Senator and a region he called home for much of his life as an activist and attorney. Kennedy’s work with the non-profit organization Riverkeeper led to the historic cleanup of the Hudson River and the restoration of multiple ecosystems in surrounding areas.

Morano’s endorsement helps to bring Kennedy’s message directly to both his New York audience and national audiences that stream the show on all major platforms, as well as those listening on syndication.

As election day draws closer, independent media voices such as Morano’s will become increasingly vital to help combat the attacks and censorship Kennedy continues to face down.