By The Kennedy Beacon

Add New Jersey to the rapidly growing list of states to which presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has either officially gained ballot access or has enough signatures to do so.

On May 16, Kennedy and team announced it had collected more than three times the required number of signatures, which means above 2,400, in the Garden State.

According to the Kennedy campaign, the Kennedy/Shanahan ticket is now officially on the ballot in seven states, and has enough signatures collected to qualify in an additional eight states. That makes 15 states total, roughly one-third of the campaign’s 50 state goal.

According to the 270 to Win website, from which the below map comes, those 15 states represent 201 electoral votes. A candidate needs 270 to win the election and, according to CNN’s debate criteria, 270 to get on the debate stage. Kennedy and his team have recently stated that in the coming four weeks they will gain ballot access in additional states representing 70 more electoral votes. They say they will do this by CNN’s cut-off date - June 20. Kennedy therefore believes he will qualify for the debate, by CNN’s own qualification rules.

Kennedy is officially on the ballot in California, Delaware, Michigan, Oklahoma, Utah, Hawaii, and Texas.

The campaign has collected enough signatures to qualify for the ballot in Idaho, Iowa, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Ohio and now New Jersey.

Upcoming signature deadlines include New York (May 28); Illinois (June 24); and New Mexico (June 27). Ten states have filing deadlines in July, twenty-five states have deadlines in August, and five states in September.