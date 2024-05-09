By Leah Watson, The Kennedy Beacon

With less than six months remaining before the 2024 election, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s national ballot access drive is gaining momentum.

He’s now on the ballot in four states; he’s obtained enough signatures in 8 additional states.

On May 7, the Kennedy campaign announced that he is officially on the ballot in Delaware, after being nominated for the Independent Party of Delaware. On May 8, another announcement declared Kennedy had gathered enough signatures to qualify for the ballot in Ohio.

In the past, Ohio has been a crucial battleground state, in that it had a record of deciding the next president of the United States. Whichever candidate won the state of Ohio coincidentally won the overall election. This trend stopped, however, in 2020 when former president Donald Trump won the state of Ohio but lost the election to Joe Biden. Now with Kennedy on the ballot in Ohio, residents will have a viable third choice in the upcoming election.

Kennedy’s press release quotes Secretary-General Wolf von Baumgart who announced that the state now “offer[s]the voters of Delaware a clear national alternative to polarized two-party politics as usual.”

Kennedy is officially on the ballot in Utah, Michigan, California, and now Delaware. Additionally, Kennedy has collected enough signatures to qualify for the ballot in Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, and most recently Ohio.

Some of the most difficult ballot access challenges have been met by the campaign, and we expect more announcements weekly as ballot access deadlines approach.