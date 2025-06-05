Earlier this week, the superPAC that supported Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for president, AV24, rebranded as MAHA PAC.
Tony Lyons, the PAC’s co-founder and co-president (along with Mark Gorton), released the below video, saying:
“Today, I'm proud to announce that American Values, the SuperPAC that supported Robert F. Kennedy Jr. during his presidential campaign, is evolving into MAHA PAC.
This new PAC will amplify HHS Secretary Kennedy's successes and champion his commitment to end the chronic disease epidemic and make America healthy again.
MAHA PAC will fuel the MAHA movement at the grassroots level, where real change happens. You are the founders of the movement. Kennedy's energy ignited the flame, but it is each and every one of you who have carried it forward, building the MAHA movement into the unstoppable force that it is today.
Our journey so far has been nothing short of extraordinary. We brought Kennedy into more than a hundred million homes during the Super Bowl. And our social media campaigns for the “Who Is Bobby Kennedy?” movie, the Playbook, and the Real Debate, generated more than 200 million impressions, launching what were once considered fringe health concerns into mainstream national dialogues.”
Bernie Sanders clip: “What he’s saying about the food industry is exactly correct.”
“During the final weeks of the 2024 presidential election, we pumped millions of dollars into advertising in critical swing states, including Pennsylvania, where our targeted ground operations and door-knocking campaigns proved decisive in securing President Trump's victory and Kennedy's confirmation as the nation's highest-ranking health official.”
Continued Lyons:
“As Secretary of HHS, Kennedy is already fulfilling President Trump's promise to make America healthy again. Kennedy is eliminating petroleum-based dyes from the nation's food supply, celebrating with governors who are passing MAHA legislation, directing the FDA to change the rules allowing food companies to self-certify new ingredients as generally recognized as safe, making infant formula healthy again through Operation Stork Speed, and launching robust NIH studies on autism to uncover the root causes of this insidious epidemic.”
“We are all grateful to President Trump for boldly empowering Secretary Kennedy to lead the charge in restoring our health agencies to their proud legacy of gold standard, evidence-based science.”
“Make America Healthy Again is so much more than just a slogan. It's a revolution, it's a health renaissance, and the defining cultural movement of our time. With Kennedy at the helm, we will succeed. Come take the journey with us. Let's build this movement together.
I'm Tony Lyons, and we, all of us, are the MAHA PAC.”
MAHA PAC funds The MAHA Report.
Their are so many good stories to write about in the Health Freedom and Wellness Space, thank you for continuing to carry this mantle. Only the best of everything to The MAHA Report.
Thank you Tony! Making American Homes Healthy Again: “Knowing Better, We Live Better…” FUTUR https://vimeo.com/1058604766