Earlier this week, the superPAC that supported Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for president, AV24, rebranded as MAHA PAC.

Tony Lyons, the PAC’s co-founder and co-president (along with Mark Gorton), released the below video, saying:

“Today, I'm proud to announce that American Values, the SuperPAC that supported Robert F. Kennedy Jr. during his presidential campaign, is evolving into MAHA PAC.

This new PAC will amplify HHS Secretary Kennedy's successes and champion his commitment to end the chronic disease epidemic and make America healthy again.

MAHA PAC will fuel the MAHA movement at the grassroots level, where real change happens. You are the founders of the movement. Kennedy's energy ignited the flame, but it is each and every one of you who have carried it forward, building the MAHA movement into the unstoppable force that it is today.

Our journey so far has been nothing short of extraordinary. We brought Kennedy into more than a hundred million homes during the Super Bowl. And our social media campaigns for the “Who Is Bobby Kennedy?” movie, the Playbook, and the Real Debate, generated more than 200 million impressions, launching what were once considered fringe health concerns into mainstream national dialogues.”

Bernie Sanders clip: “What he’s saying about the food industry is exactly correct.”