Dear Subscriber,

Have you posted material about presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and later discovered it’s been removed from a social media platform?

Have you tried to post a link to the film Who Is Bobby Kennedy? and noticed that the link was removed?

Are you being “shadow banned”?

According to Wikipedia, “‘Shadow banning,’ also called stealth banning, hellbanning, ghost banning, and comment ghosting, is the practice of blocking or partially blocking a user or the user’s content from some areas of an online community in such a way that the ban is not readily apparent to the user, regardless of whether the action is taken by an individual or an algorithm. For example, shadow-banned comments posted to a blog or media website would be visible to the sender, but not to other users accessing the site.”

If you’re being shadow banned or in any way censored, our funders, American Values 2024 (www.av24.org), would like you to share examples by sending screen grabs to censorship@av24.org.

Thank you for helping us follow the subtle and pernicious ways Big Tech continues to censor Kennedy.