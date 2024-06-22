By Frances Scott, The Kennedy Beacon

Is America’s political system broken?

Power of Three, a short film and corresponding social media action campaign newly released by the political action committee, American Values 2024 [funder of The Kennedy Beacon], poses and answers critical questions.

Two ceramic figurines – an elephant and a donkey – shatter on a countertop as a woman declares, “The political system is broken.” As the ceramic pieces reassemble, forming a bird with two outstretched wings, another woman glances at the camera and asks, “But what if it’s not broken? What if it’s working exactly how it was designed to work? One wing – or the other – of the same bird?”

After watching the just released AV24 video, presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. tweeted this, below:

A polemic against the political bottleneck into which Republican and Democratic parties have been funneling American voters for years, Power of Three demonstrates how the two-party system manufactures divisions and prevents growth.

“Power of Three” hits home that there are many more Americans who are not aligned with red or blue parties than who are. The film encourages viewers to share the video and invites the public to sign a petition at www.timetodebate.com. The goal is to get Kennedy on the debate stage.

The film envisions more options for voters. “Right now, more than any time in history, there are more independents in America than those that claim to be either democrat or republican,” a male voice says, before offering a bold declaration: “America is about to make that revolutionary shift from two… to three.”

Power of Three conveys the importance of including all three primary colors in the national political discourse by elevating the spirit of unity, hope and inclusivity. And ultimately it leaves the viewer feeling that there is indeed a way to save our country from doom and despair.

It reminds us, though red and blue are primary colors, rainbows, beautiful landscapes, sunsets and full-spectrum debates alike require the warmth, depth and light of yellow.

Without yellow, the third primary color, there is no gold, orange or springtime green, making it the perfect metaphor for independents and third-party candidates such as Kennedy, who have stepped out from shadows cast by the RNC and DNC umbrellas.

In just over five minutes, the film stirs the viewer to overcome malaise, busyness, depression and inertia, and to ask ourselves what kind of nation we want to be.

Are we still a nation of independent thinkers and fierce warriors? Can we suppress our fear – that the guy we dislike most could win — if we do what’s in our heart and vote from a place of hope?

Are we still a courageous nation of independent people?

Will we allow America to continue to operate, as President Rutherford B. Hayes once worried, as a nation “of the corporations, by the corporations and for the corporations” — or will we, the people, take back our country?

The film ends by going back in time — reminding us that we do know how to create change. We won our independence from the British Empire, fought our own civil war, and ended World War II.

In just a few months, we’ll see whether the sun has indeed finally set on the creaky two-party political system.