Job Title: Graphic Designer (Consultant)

Location: Remote

Company: American Values 2024

About Us:

American Values 2024 Super PAC is committed to restoring the soul of democracy to the United States. Our long-term mission is to build a movement of supporters seeking truth, separating from corporate interests, and supporting candidates for a brighter future. American Values 2024 supports Robert F. Kennedy, Jr's 2024 presidential campaign.

We are co-founded by Mark Gorton (CEO of Tower Research Capital) and Tony Lyons (President of Skyhorse Publishing).

Job Description:

American Values 2024 is seeking a Graphic Designer (Consultant). This role requires someone with genuine creative flair, enthusiastic about crafting visually appealing designs for use throughout the organization. We prefer a consultant who can commit to full-time work, 40 hours per week, on a 1-month contract (renewable).

Responsibilities:

• Develop a visually creative portfolio of work encompassing various design projects.

• Proficiency in a variety of design software.

• Understanding of marketing and branding principles.

Requirements and Skills:

• Bachelor’s degree and 2 years of relevant experience strongly preferred.

• Will consider applicants with an equivalent combination of education, training, and a minimum of 4 years' experience.

Preferred Skills, Knowledge & Expertise:

• Highly organized and detail-oriented with excellent time management skills.

• Flexible, team player with service-oriented and high-level interpersonal skills.

• Excellent written and verbal communication, including phone and editing skills.

• Sound judgment, integrity, and respect for confidentiality are absolute requirements.

• Ability to effectively interact and collaborate with all levels of co-workers, including assistants, staff, and senior management.

• An ideal candidate has an expert Knowledge of Adobe Products including but not limited to Photoshop, Illustrator and InDesign. A general knowledge of Google Workspace and a common understanding of file structures and basic nomenclature preferred.

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their resume, a cover letter outlining their relevant experience, why this role interests them, and a portfolio of previous digital media projects to careers@av24.org

Deadline for Applications: Rolling

We welcome candidates of all backgrounds to apply.

Job Title: Full Time Video Editor (Consultant)

Location: Remote

Company: American Values 2024

About Us:

Job Description:

American Values 2024 is seeking a Full Time Video Editor. This role requires someone with personal experience in creating long form ( 6 min plus ) content for distribution on channels like Youtube, Rumble, Patreon. The editor must have the ability to create short animations, incorporate stylized transitions, and apply brand correct templates across multiple projects. We prefer a consultant who can commit to full-time work, 40 hours per week, on a 1-month contract (renewable).

Responsibilities:

• Work with our social media content creation team to quickly turn around videos from large events.

• Proficiency in video editing software. Namely Premiere Pro, Final Cut, Davinci

• Help the marketing team to repurpose previous footage for use on the websites.

Requirements and Skills:

• Bachelor’s degree and 2 years of relevant experience strongly preferred.

• Will consider applicants with an equivalent combination of education, training, and a minimum of 4 years' experience.

Preferred Skills, Knowledge & Expertise:

• Highly organized and detail-oriented with excellent time management skills.

• Flexible, team player with service-oriented and high-level interpersonal skills.

• Excellent written and verbal communication, including phone and editing skills.

• Sound judgment, integrity, and respect for confidentiality are absolute requirements.

• Ability to effectively interact and collaborate with all levels of co-workers, including assistants, staff, and senior management.

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their resume, a cover letter outlining their relevant experience, why this role interests them, and a portfolio of previous video editing projects to careers@av24.org

Deadline for Applications: Rolling

We welcome candidates of all backgrounds to apply.

Job Title: Website Developer (Consultant)

Location: Remote

Company: American Values 2024

About Us:

Job Description:

American Values 2024 is seeking a Website Developer (Consultant). This role requires someone with expertise in website development, enthusiastic about crafting functional and visually appealing websites for use throughout the organization. We prefer a consultant who can commit to full-time work, 40 hours per week, on a 1-month contract (renewable).

Responsibilities:

Website Building and Maintenance:

Design, develop, and maintain a responsive and user-friendly website for AV24.org. Regular updates and maintenance to ensure optimal performance, security, and functionality.

Web Hosting:

Provide reliable and secure web hosting services to ensure high uptime and fast load times. Manage server resources and perform regular backups to protect data.

Develop and maintain visually creative websites for the organization.

Proficiency in web development languages and platforms.

Understanding of user experience (UX) and user interface (UI) design principles.

Requirements and Skills:

Bachelor’s degree and 2 years of relevant experience strongly preferred.

Will consider applicants with an equivalent combination of education, training, and a minimum of 4 years' experience.

Preferred Skills, Knowledge & Expertise:

Highly organized and detail-oriented with excellent time management skills.

Flexible, team player with service-oriented and high-level interpersonal skills.

Excellent written and verbal communication, including phone and editing skills.

Sound judgment, integrity, and respect for confidentiality are absolute requirements.

Ability to effectively interact and collaborate with all levels of co-workers, including assistants, staff, and senior management.

How to Apply:

Interested candidates should submit their resume, a cover letter outlining their relevant experience, why this role interests them, and a portfolio of previous website development projects to careers@av24.org

Deadline for Applications: Rolling

We welcome candidates of all backgrounds to apply.

Job Title: Junior Copywriter (Consultant)

Location: Remote

Company: American Values 2024

About Us:

Job Description:

American Values 2024 is in search of a Junior Copywriter (Consultant) with a flair for crafting compelling content tailored to diverse audiences, particularly young and junior demographics. We prefer a consultant who can dedicate full-time hours, 40 hours per week, on a 1-month contract (renewable).

Responsibilities:

Content Creation: Develop engaging copy for articles, social media posts, emails, and other communication channels, with a focus on connecting with junior and young audiences. Collaborate with the marketing team to devise effective messaging strategies targeted at younger demographics. Editing and Proofreading: Ensure clarity, consistency, and adherence to brand guidelines by reviewing and editing content, considering the preferences and perspectives of junior and young readers. Conduct thorough proofreading for grammar, punctuation, and spelling accuracy, with a focus on maintaining readability for younger audiences. Research: Conduct research to gather relevant information for content creation, ensuring accuracy and resonance with the interests and concerns of junior and young audiences.

Requirements and Skills:

Bachelor’s degree in English, Journalism, Communications, or related field preferred.

Exceptional writing skills with a keen understanding of junior and young audience preferences.

Ability to work independently and meet deadlines effectively.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite and familiarity with content management systems (CMS).

Preferred Skills, Knowledge & Expertise:

Highly organized and detail-oriented with excellent time management skills.

A collaborative team player with a service-oriented approach and strong interpersonal skills.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills tailored to junior and young audiences.

Demonstrated integrity, sound judgment, and respect for confidentiality.

Ability to effectively interact and collaborate with colleagues at all levels, including assistants, staff, and senior management.

How to Apply:

Interested candidates should submit their resume, a cover letter outlining their relevant experience and interest in the role, along with writing samples to careers@av24.org.

Deadline for Applications: Rolling

We welcome candidates of all backgrounds to apply.