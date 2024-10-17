By Louis Conte, Health Freedom Reporter, The Kennedy Beacon

Making America healthy again means addressing the damage done during the Covid era. America's servicemen were among the many souls whose lives were impacted by vaccine mandates. They were forced to take jabs or their careers would be negatively impacted and, worse, end.

I recently had the privilege of interviewing, for the second time, retired USAF Colonel Thomas Rempfer, author of Unyielding: Marathons Against Illegal Mandates. Rempfer views the alliance between Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Donald Trump as an opportunity to repair the damage done to members of our armed forces who in many cases had to end their military careers due to illegal vaccine mandates.

The numbers tell part of the story. Under the Covid vaccine mandate, military personnel were subjected to medical mandates and 8,000 active service members were separated from service. Rempfer provides more details at UNYIELDING (hoping4justice.org).

Rempfer provides an important history lesson on illegal medical mandates imposed on our servicemen – a lesson most civilians know nothing about. Thanks to people such as Michael Kane (Teachers for Choice), my colleague at American Values 2024, the public knows more about the challenges he and other school teachers faced during Covid. And there are other groups which have advocated against vaccine mandates on behalf of firemen and police officers. The armed forces struggle deserves equal attention, as Rempfer has given it.

Kennedy, too, has fought against vaccine mandates for civilians and service members and has worked with Rempfer in filing a petition against the Secretary of Health and Human Services to address the military’s illegal vaccine mandates. Rempfer also worked with former president Trump’s first administration and had made progress on restoring justice to service members. In fact, Trump was moving the goliath bureaucracy toward helping service members during the Anthrax vaccine mandate.

With the Covid pandemic, that progress slowed. It came to a screeching halt under the Biden-Harris administration.

Both Kennedy and Trump have promised to work on this issue together. Trump has said that he will not impose vaccine mandates in the future.

Rempfer refers to Kennedy and Trump as “integrity system heroes” – a term first coined by Philip G. Zimbardo, renown psychologist and Professor Emeritus at Stanford University. Integrity system heroes are individuals who take on institutional wrongs and bring unjust bureaucracies back into a just balance. Zimbardo was the researcher who conducted the controversial Stanford Prison experiment. Zimbardo wrote the forward for Unyielding.

In the book, Rempfer details Kennedy’s leadership with Children’s Health Defense, citing his success in bringing a Citizens Petition against the Food and Drug Administration to address the illegal mandates.

Rempfer calls upon the federal government to correct the military records of service members who declined the vaccine and suffered career ending consequences for standing up for their principles. There are soldiers, aviators and sailors who have been maligned, unfairly discharged, demoted, and even thrown in the brig. They fully deserve to have their records corrected and their honor restored.

In Unyielding, Rempfer wants us to know what happened to these honorable Americans so that it never happens to them again. In our interview, he told me, “The Department knows who they did wrong to. The Department of Defense needs to write the executive order in a decisive, broad, unilateral and retroactive manner. It is the Department of Defense that broke the law – not the service members.”

I can’t imagine that such a vital, corrective, and justified action would happen under a Harris administration.